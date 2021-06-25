Shah Rukh Khan 'overwhelmed' by support as he marks 29 years in the film industry

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan hosted an impromptu Q&A session with fans on Twitter today, answering questions about fellow actors, upcoming film releases and his favourite books.

The session was seemingly driven by Khan’s nostalgia as he celebrates his 29th anniversary in the film industry. Khan’s debut film, Deewana, was released 29 years ago today. He took to Twitter last night to say how overwhelmed he has been by the love shown to him by fans over nearly three decades. “Realised it’s more than half my life in the service of hoping to entertain you all,” he wrote.

Been working. Just saw the ’overwhelmed ness’ of the lov of nearly 30 yrs u r showering on me here. Realised it’s more than half my life in the service of hoping to entertain u all. Will take out time tomorrow & share some love back personally. Thx needed to feel loved…. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 24, 2021

This morning, he invited fans to engage with him in a 15-minute #AskSrk session.

When asked by a fan about his next film release, Khan called for patience. “Right now with the situation I think it’s prudent to make film release schedules with a bit of patience.” He did, however, go on to say that he had lots of films in pipeline.

Khan is next due to appear in Siddharth Anand’s action drama Pathan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, but no details or release date have been announced. When asked about the current state of his health, Khan jokingly referred to his co-star, writing: “Not as amazing as John Abraham but holding my own.”

There were plenty of words of encouragement and positivity from the Bollywood actor, who says he has spent the last year working less and spending more time with family, and claimed to be in the “rebuilding” phase of his life. He encouraged fans to “just go out there and work harder everyday. Work is the inspiration”. He also advised: “Don’t listen to negativity around you and believe in yourself.”

Don’t listen to negativity around you and believe in yourself https://t.co/rYjbrhRu7t — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

Perhaps unexpectedly, Khan revealed that he is a fan of the Harry Potter books, advising one Twitter fan to restart the series, and when asked to sum up his thoughts about fellow actor Thalapathy Vijay, Khan responded by saying: “Very cool”.

He concluded the session by apologising for not being able to answer more questions. “Now need to get back to the rains….love you all and thanks for all the wishes and #AskSrk. As always sorry for all not getting replies but we have a long journey together so will be in touch soon.”