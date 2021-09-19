Today's best photos: from a wrapped Arc de Triomphe to a SpaceX splash-down

World Beach Day
A Venezuelan volunteer dives in the waters at Los Totumos beach in Higuerote, southeast of Caracas, to remove litter during an event to mark the World Beach Day.
Chilean Independence Day
Chilean horseback riders take part in a traditional rodeo competition, a highlight of the country's Independence Day celebrations, at an arena empty of spectators because of the Covid-19 restrictions, in Melipilla.
Eiffel Tower high-wire
French acrobat Nathan Paulin walks a highline from the Eiffel Tower across the Seine River, as part of events in Paris to mark the European Heritage Days celebrations.
Rebuilding lives
Afghans sort used clothes and footwear at the Chaman-e-Hozari park in the capital city of Kabul.
Underwater sculpture park
Cypriot freediver Angels Savvas swims through the Musam underwater sculpture park, billed as the world’s first underwater forest, consisting of a collection of 130 submarine figurative sculptures, in the Ayia Napa resort town on the south-east coast of Cyprus.
Giant violin afloat in Venice
Noah's Violin, a giant floating instrument by Venetian sculptor Livio De Marchi, makes its maiden voyage for a concert on the Grand Canal in Venice.
SpaceX splash-down
A capsule carrying four people parachutes into the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida coast. The all-amateur crew was the first to circle the world without a professional astronaut.