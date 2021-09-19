Today's best photos: from a wrapped Arc de Triomphe to a SpaceX splash-down

People stroll around the wrapped Arc de Triomphe monument in Paris. The "L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped" project by late artist Christo and Jeanne-Claude is on view from, Sept. 18 to Oct. 3, 2021. The famed Paris monument is wrapped in 25,000 square meters of fabric in silvery blue, and with 3,000 meters of red rope. AP Photo

AP Photo

World Beach Day

A Venezuelan volunteer dives in the waters at Los Totumos beach in Higuerote, southeast of Caracas, to remove litter during an event to mark the World Beach Day.

AP Photo

Chilean Independence Day

Chilean horseback riders take part in a traditional rodeo competition, a highlight of the country's Independence Day celebrations, at an arena empty of spectators because of the Covid-19 restrictions, in Melipilla.

AP

Eiffel Tower high-wire

French acrobat Nathan Paulin walks a highline from the Eiffel Tower across the Seine River, as part of events in Paris to mark the European Heritage Days celebrations.

AP Photo

Rebuilding lives

Afghans sort used clothes and footwear at the Chaman-e-Hozari park in the capital city of Kabul.

AFP

Underwater sculpture park

Cypriot freediver Angels Savvas swims through the Musam underwater sculpture park, billed as the world’s first underwater forest, consisting of a collection of 130 submarine figurative sculptures, in the Ayia Napa resort town on the south-east coast of Cyprus.

AFP

Giant violin afloat in Venice

Noah's Violin, a giant floating instrument by Venetian sculptor Livio De Marchi, makes its maiden voyage for a concert on the Grand Canal in Venice.

AP

SpaceX splash-down

A capsule carrying four people parachutes into the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida coast. The all-amateur crew was the first to circle the world without a professional astronaut.