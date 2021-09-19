Australia defends submarine deal retreat, saying France knew of concerns

France would have known Australia had “deep and grave concerns” about the submarines that a French company was building, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday.

Paris has accused Australia of concealing its intentions to back out of the contract worth 90 billion Australian dollars ($66bn) for French majority state-owned Naval Group to build 12 conventional diesel-electric submarines.

The contract’s cancellation has set off a diplomatic crisis.

US President Joe Biden revealed last week a new alliance including Australia and Britain that would deliver an Australian fleet of at least eight nuclear-powered submarines.

Mr Morrison blamed the switch on a deteriorating security environment in the Indo-Pacific.

He has not specifically referred to China’s massive military build-up, which has gained pace in recent years.

“The capability that the Attack-class submarines were going to provide was not what Australia needed to protect our sovereign interests,” Mr Morrison said.

“They would have had every reason to know that we have deep and grave concerns that the capability being delivered by the Attack-class submarine was not going to meet our strategic interests and we have made very clear that we would be making a decision based on our strategic national interest,” he added, referring to the French government.

France decided to recall its ambassadors to the US and Australia after Australia struck a submarine deal with the US and the UK. Photo: Reuters

France responded to the contract cancellation, which Mr Morrison has said will cost his government at least A$2.4 billion ($1.7bn), by recalling its ambassadors from Australia and the US.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Saturday criticised what he called the “duplicity, disdain and lies” surrounding the sudden end of the contract and said France was now questioning the strength of the alliance.

China has described the sharing of such US and British nuclear technology as irresponsible.

France won the contract in 2016 over offers from Germany and Japan. The Shortfin Barracuda was to be a nuclear submarine design adapted to be powered by diesel on the surface and battery underwater.

Japan was particularly disappointed because then-prime minister Tony Abbott had promised the close defence ally the contract before he was deposed by his own party in 2015.

The government has talked down media reports of friction between the partners in the French submarine project and delays on the original delivery date of 2027.

There have been concerns of a defence capability gap emerging that the ageing Australia-made Collins class conventional submarines could not fill.

Australia’s first nuclear submarines are not expected to be delivered until close to 2040.

Defence Minister Peter Dutton said his government was prepared to lease nuclear submarines from the US while Australia’s fleet was being built.

Mr Dutton and Foreign Minister Marise Payne are in the US for annual meetings with their counterparts and their first with the Biden administration.

Mr Morrison was expected to fly to the US on Monday to meet Mr Biden and the leaders of India and Japan that make up the Quad security forum.