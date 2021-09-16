Today's best photos: from a SpaceX launch to segregated schools in Afghanistan

The Inspiration 4 civilian crew blasting off aboard a SpaceX rocket ship and soaring into orbit, as seen from near Vero Beach, in Florida. Reuters

Domestic violence in Mexico

Activists demonstrate against domestic violence and feticides in the city of Culiacan, Sinaloa state, Mexico. A huge pink cross, which represents the 800 feticides perpetrated in the last 10 years in the Mexican state of Sinaloa, was painted by groups of women in the central courtyard of the Government Palace. EPA / Juan Carlos Cruz

EPA

Wind turbine cleaning

A man works on a wind turbine at the Haili factory during an organised media tour in Rudong, Jiangsu province, China.

EPA

Young cowboys

A boy on horseback grazes a flock of sheep in the village of Koy-Tash near Bishkek, in Kyrgyzstan. Child labour remains one of the most acute and insoluble problems in Kyrgyzstan, with about 40 per cent of children in country employed. Many of them are forced to work for economic and family reasons.

EPA

Asylum seekers dry their clothes in the sun

Clothes are laid out on the ground to dry under the International Bridge between Mexico and the US where asylum seekers are waiting to be processed in Del Rio, Texas.

Reuters

Sunset football in South Africa

Locals play football on a dusty pitch in Soweto, South Africa.

Reuters

Gender segregation in Afghanistan

Schoolgirls look out after arriving at a gender-segregated school in Kabul.

AFP

Boy rests at landfill site

The son of a rubbish collector rests as his father, not pictured, looks for items that can be resold at a landfill site in Lhokseumawe, in Indonesia.

AFP

A quiet moment in Ethiopia

Gebre Yeshiber, 81, sits in his garden as he watches Ethiopian National Defence Forces soldiers train in a field at Dabat, 70 kilometres north-east of Gondar, in Ethiopia.

AFP

Huanglong Scenic and Historic Interest Area

An aerial view of the Huanglong Scenic and Historic Interest Area in Aba, in China's south-western Sichuan province.

AFP

Sanchez's club career 2005-2006: Cobreloa 2006-2011 Udinese 2006-2007 Colo-Colo (on loan) 2007-2008 River Plate (on loan) 2011-2014 Barcelona 2014–Present Arsenal

PSL FINAL Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

8pm, Thursday

Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Key figures in the life of the fort Sheikh Dhiyab bin Isa (ruled 1761-1793) Built Qasr Al Hosn as a watchtower to guard over the only freshwater well on Abu Dhabi island. Sheikh Shakhbut bin Dhiyab (ruled 1793-1816) Expanded the tower into a small fort and transferred his ruling place of residence from Liwa Oasis to the fort on the island. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Shakhbut (ruled 1818-1833) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further as Abu Dhabi grew from a small village of palm huts to a town of more than 5,000 inhabitants. Sheikh Khalifa bin Shakhbut (ruled 1833-1845) Repaired and fortified the fort. Sheikh Saeed bin Tahnoon (ruled 1845-1855) Turned Qasr Al Hosn into a strong two-storied structure. Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa (ruled 1855-1909) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further to reflect the emirate's increasing prominence. Sheikh Shakhbut bin Sultan (ruled 1928-1966) Renovated and enlarged Qasr Al Hosn, adding a decorative arch and two new villas. Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan (ruled 1966-2004) Moved the royal residence to Al Manhal palace and kept his diwan at Qasr Al Hosn. Sources: Jayanti Maitra, www.adach.ae

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

RESULT Bayern Munich 5 Eintrracht Frankfurt 2

Bayern: Goretzka (17'), Müller (41'), Lewandowski (46'), Davies (61'), Hinteregger (74' og)

Frankfurt: Hinteregger (52', 55')

