Record breakers in pictures: Hair-skipping woman and the fastest cat on a scooter

Laetitia Ky, 25 from Abidjan in the Ivory Coast won acclaim for the most skips over a person’s own hair in 30 seconds, when she completed 60 in total. All photos: Guinness World Records

A woman who can skip with her hair and the world's fastest dog and cat on a scooter are just some of the newest entries into the Guinness Book of World Records.

The latest edition containing the world's most unusual achievements will be released on Thursday and features a host of new records from around the world.

Gymnast Bethany Lodge became the record-holder for the fastest 100m forward rolls (42.64 seconds) and for the most backwards somersault burpees in 30 seconds (five).

Read more 10 wacky food-related Guinness World Records that have been broken

Another of the record-breakers is Laetitia Ky, from Abidjan in Ivory Coast, who holds the record for the most skips over a person's own hair in 30 seconds.

She achieved 60 skips by braiding her natural hair and adding extensions to sculpt her skipping "rope".

Canadian dog and cat duo, Lollipop and Sashimi, have also made their way into record-breaking history, becoming the fastest dog and cat duo to travel 5 metres on a scooter, achieving the feat in 4.37 seconds.

Other entrants include a record-breaking 20 metres on two hands, the world's shortest bodybuilder, and the dog with the world's longest ears.

The book also has chapters including environmental champions, pop culture icons and sporting heroes.

How to become a Boglehead Bogleheads follow simple investing philosophies to build their wealth and live better lives. Just follow these steps. • Spend less than you earn and save the rest. You can do this by earning more, or being frugal. Better still, do both. • Invest early, invest often. It takes time to grow your wealth on the stock market. The sooner you begin, the better. • Choose the right level of risk. Don't gamble by investing in get-rich-quick schemes or high-risk plays. Don't play it too safe, either, by leaving long-term savings in cash. • Diversify. Do not keep all your eggs in one basket. Spread your money between different companies, sectors, markets and asset classes such as bonds and property. • Keep charges low. The biggest drag on investment performance is all the charges you pay to advisers and active fund managers. • Keep it simple. Complexity is your enemy. You can build a balanced, diversified portfolio with just a handful of ETFs. • Forget timing the market. Nobody knows where share prices will go next, so don't try to second-guess them. • Stick with it. Do not sell up in a market crash. Use the opportunity to invest more at the lower price.

How to become a Boglehead Bogleheads follow simple investing philosophies to build their wealth and live better lives. Just follow these steps. • Spend less than you earn and save the rest. You can do this by earning more, or being frugal. Better still, do both. • Invest early, invest often. It takes time to grow your wealth on the stock market. The sooner you begin, the better. • Choose the right level of risk. Don't gamble by investing in get-rich-quick schemes or high-risk plays. Don't play it too safe, either, by leaving long-term savings in cash. • Diversify. Do not keep all your eggs in one basket. Spread your money between different companies, sectors, markets and asset classes such as bonds and property. • Keep charges low. The biggest drag on investment performance is all the charges you pay to advisers and active fund managers. • Keep it simple. Complexity is your enemy. You can build a balanced, diversified portfolio with just a handful of ETFs. • Forget timing the market. Nobody knows where share prices will go next, so don't try to second-guess them. • Stick with it. Do not sell up in a market crash. Use the opportunity to invest more at the lower price.

How to become a Boglehead Bogleheads follow simple investing philosophies to build their wealth and live better lives. Just follow these steps. • Spend less than you earn and save the rest. You can do this by earning more, or being frugal. Better still, do both. • Invest early, invest often. It takes time to grow your wealth on the stock market. The sooner you begin, the better. • Choose the right level of risk. Don't gamble by investing in get-rich-quick schemes or high-risk plays. Don't play it too safe, either, by leaving long-term savings in cash. • Diversify. Do not keep all your eggs in one basket. Spread your money between different companies, sectors, markets and asset classes such as bonds and property. • Keep charges low. The biggest drag on investment performance is all the charges you pay to advisers and active fund managers. • Keep it simple. Complexity is your enemy. You can build a balanced, diversified portfolio with just a handful of ETFs. • Forget timing the market. Nobody knows where share prices will go next, so don't try to second-guess them. • Stick with it. Do not sell up in a market crash. Use the opportunity to invest more at the lower price.

How to become a Boglehead Bogleheads follow simple investing philosophies to build their wealth and live better lives. Just follow these steps. • Spend less than you earn and save the rest. You can do this by earning more, or being frugal. Better still, do both. • Invest early, invest often. It takes time to grow your wealth on the stock market. The sooner you begin, the better. • Choose the right level of risk. Don't gamble by investing in get-rich-quick schemes or high-risk plays. Don't play it too safe, either, by leaving long-term savings in cash. • Diversify. Do not keep all your eggs in one basket. Spread your money between different companies, sectors, markets and asset classes such as bonds and property. • Keep charges low. The biggest drag on investment performance is all the charges you pay to advisers and active fund managers. • Keep it simple. Complexity is your enemy. You can build a balanced, diversified portfolio with just a handful of ETFs. • Forget timing the market. Nobody knows where share prices will go next, so don't try to second-guess them. • Stick with it. Do not sell up in a market crash. Use the opportunity to invest more at the lower price.

How to become a Boglehead Bogleheads follow simple investing philosophies to build their wealth and live better lives. Just follow these steps. • Spend less than you earn and save the rest. You can do this by earning more, or being frugal. Better still, do both. • Invest early, invest often. It takes time to grow your wealth on the stock market. The sooner you begin, the better. • Choose the right level of risk. Don't gamble by investing in get-rich-quick schemes or high-risk plays. Don't play it too safe, either, by leaving long-term savings in cash. • Diversify. Do not keep all your eggs in one basket. Spread your money between different companies, sectors, markets and asset classes such as bonds and property. • Keep charges low. The biggest drag on investment performance is all the charges you pay to advisers and active fund managers. • Keep it simple. Complexity is your enemy. You can build a balanced, diversified portfolio with just a handful of ETFs. • Forget timing the market. Nobody knows where share prices will go next, so don't try to second-guess them. • Stick with it. Do not sell up in a market crash. Use the opportunity to invest more at the lower price.

How to become a Boglehead Bogleheads follow simple investing philosophies to build their wealth and live better lives. Just follow these steps. • Spend less than you earn and save the rest. You can do this by earning more, or being frugal. Better still, do both. • Invest early, invest often. It takes time to grow your wealth on the stock market. The sooner you begin, the better. • Choose the right level of risk. Don't gamble by investing in get-rich-quick schemes or high-risk plays. Don't play it too safe, either, by leaving long-term savings in cash. • Diversify. Do not keep all your eggs in one basket. Spread your money between different companies, sectors, markets and asset classes such as bonds and property. • Keep charges low. The biggest drag on investment performance is all the charges you pay to advisers and active fund managers. • Keep it simple. Complexity is your enemy. You can build a balanced, diversified portfolio with just a handful of ETFs. • Forget timing the market. Nobody knows where share prices will go next, so don't try to second-guess them. • Stick with it. Do not sell up in a market crash. Use the opportunity to invest more at the lower price.

How to become a Boglehead Bogleheads follow simple investing philosophies to build their wealth and live better lives. Just follow these steps. • Spend less than you earn and save the rest. You can do this by earning more, or being frugal. Better still, do both. • Invest early, invest often. It takes time to grow your wealth on the stock market. The sooner you begin, the better. • Choose the right level of risk. Don't gamble by investing in get-rich-quick schemes or high-risk plays. Don't play it too safe, either, by leaving long-term savings in cash. • Diversify. Do not keep all your eggs in one basket. Spread your money between different companies, sectors, markets and asset classes such as bonds and property. • Keep charges low. The biggest drag on investment performance is all the charges you pay to advisers and active fund managers. • Keep it simple. Complexity is your enemy. You can build a balanced, diversified portfolio with just a handful of ETFs. • Forget timing the market. Nobody knows where share prices will go next, so don't try to second-guess them. • Stick with it. Do not sell up in a market crash. Use the opportunity to invest more at the lower price.

How to become a Boglehead Bogleheads follow simple investing philosophies to build their wealth and live better lives. Just follow these steps. • Spend less than you earn and save the rest. You can do this by earning more, or being frugal. Better still, do both. • Invest early, invest often. It takes time to grow your wealth on the stock market. The sooner you begin, the better. • Choose the right level of risk. Don't gamble by investing in get-rich-quick schemes or high-risk plays. Don't play it too safe, either, by leaving long-term savings in cash. • Diversify. Do not keep all your eggs in one basket. Spread your money between different companies, sectors, markets and asset classes such as bonds and property. • Keep charges low. The biggest drag on investment performance is all the charges you pay to advisers and active fund managers. • Keep it simple. Complexity is your enemy. You can build a balanced, diversified portfolio with just a handful of ETFs. • Forget timing the market. Nobody knows where share prices will go next, so don't try to second-guess them. • Stick with it. Do not sell up in a market crash. Use the opportunity to invest more at the lower price.

How to become a Boglehead Bogleheads follow simple investing philosophies to build their wealth and live better lives. Just follow these steps. • Spend less than you earn and save the rest. You can do this by earning more, or being frugal. Better still, do both. • Invest early, invest often. It takes time to grow your wealth on the stock market. The sooner you begin, the better. • Choose the right level of risk. Don't gamble by investing in get-rich-quick schemes or high-risk plays. Don't play it too safe, either, by leaving long-term savings in cash. • Diversify. Do not keep all your eggs in one basket. Spread your money between different companies, sectors, markets and asset classes such as bonds and property. • Keep charges low. The biggest drag on investment performance is all the charges you pay to advisers and active fund managers. • Keep it simple. Complexity is your enemy. You can build a balanced, diversified portfolio with just a handful of ETFs. • Forget timing the market. Nobody knows where share prices will go next, so don't try to second-guess them. • Stick with it. Do not sell up in a market crash. Use the opportunity to invest more at the lower price.

How to become a Boglehead Bogleheads follow simple investing philosophies to build their wealth and live better lives. Just follow these steps. • Spend less than you earn and save the rest. You can do this by earning more, or being frugal. Better still, do both. • Invest early, invest often. It takes time to grow your wealth on the stock market. The sooner you begin, the better. • Choose the right level of risk. Don't gamble by investing in get-rich-quick schemes or high-risk plays. Don't play it too safe, either, by leaving long-term savings in cash. • Diversify. Do not keep all your eggs in one basket. Spread your money between different companies, sectors, markets and asset classes such as bonds and property. • Keep charges low. The biggest drag on investment performance is all the charges you pay to advisers and active fund managers. • Keep it simple. Complexity is your enemy. You can build a balanced, diversified portfolio with just a handful of ETFs. • Forget timing the market. Nobody knows where share prices will go next, so don't try to second-guess them. • Stick with it. Do not sell up in a market crash. Use the opportunity to invest more at the lower price.

How to become a Boglehead Bogleheads follow simple investing philosophies to build their wealth and live better lives. Just follow these steps. • Spend less than you earn and save the rest. You can do this by earning more, or being frugal. Better still, do both. • Invest early, invest often. It takes time to grow your wealth on the stock market. The sooner you begin, the better. • Choose the right level of risk. Don't gamble by investing in get-rich-quick schemes or high-risk plays. Don't play it too safe, either, by leaving long-term savings in cash. • Diversify. Do not keep all your eggs in one basket. Spread your money between different companies, sectors, markets and asset classes such as bonds and property. • Keep charges low. The biggest drag on investment performance is all the charges you pay to advisers and active fund managers. • Keep it simple. Complexity is your enemy. You can build a balanced, diversified portfolio with just a handful of ETFs. • Forget timing the market. Nobody knows where share prices will go next, so don't try to second-guess them. • Stick with it. Do not sell up in a market crash. Use the opportunity to invest more at the lower price.

How to become a Boglehead Bogleheads follow simple investing philosophies to build their wealth and live better lives. Just follow these steps. • Spend less than you earn and save the rest. You can do this by earning more, or being frugal. Better still, do both. • Invest early, invest often. It takes time to grow your wealth on the stock market. The sooner you begin, the better. • Choose the right level of risk. Don't gamble by investing in get-rich-quick schemes or high-risk plays. Don't play it too safe, either, by leaving long-term savings in cash. • Diversify. Do not keep all your eggs in one basket. Spread your money between different companies, sectors, markets and asset classes such as bonds and property. • Keep charges low. The biggest drag on investment performance is all the charges you pay to advisers and active fund managers. • Keep it simple. Complexity is your enemy. You can build a balanced, diversified portfolio with just a handful of ETFs. • Forget timing the market. Nobody knows where share prices will go next, so don't try to second-guess them. • Stick with it. Do not sell up in a market crash. Use the opportunity to invest more at the lower price.

How to become a Boglehead Bogleheads follow simple investing philosophies to build their wealth and live better lives. Just follow these steps. • Spend less than you earn and save the rest. You can do this by earning more, or being frugal. Better still, do both. • Invest early, invest often. It takes time to grow your wealth on the stock market. The sooner you begin, the better. • Choose the right level of risk. Don't gamble by investing in get-rich-quick schemes or high-risk plays. Don't play it too safe, either, by leaving long-term savings in cash. • Diversify. Do not keep all your eggs in one basket. Spread your money between different companies, sectors, markets and asset classes such as bonds and property. • Keep charges low. The biggest drag on investment performance is all the charges you pay to advisers and active fund managers. • Keep it simple. Complexity is your enemy. You can build a balanced, diversified portfolio with just a handful of ETFs. • Forget timing the market. Nobody knows where share prices will go next, so don't try to second-guess them. • Stick with it. Do not sell up in a market crash. Use the opportunity to invest more at the lower price.

How to become a Boglehead Bogleheads follow simple investing philosophies to build their wealth and live better lives. Just follow these steps. • Spend less than you earn and save the rest. You can do this by earning more, or being frugal. Better still, do both. • Invest early, invest often. It takes time to grow your wealth on the stock market. The sooner you begin, the better. • Choose the right level of risk. Don't gamble by investing in get-rich-quick schemes or high-risk plays. Don't play it too safe, either, by leaving long-term savings in cash. • Diversify. Do not keep all your eggs in one basket. Spread your money between different companies, sectors, markets and asset classes such as bonds and property. • Keep charges low. The biggest drag on investment performance is all the charges you pay to advisers and active fund managers. • Keep it simple. Complexity is your enemy. You can build a balanced, diversified portfolio with just a handful of ETFs. • Forget timing the market. Nobody knows where share prices will go next, so don't try to second-guess them. • Stick with it. Do not sell up in a market crash. Use the opportunity to invest more at the lower price.

How to become a Boglehead Bogleheads follow simple investing philosophies to build their wealth and live better lives. Just follow these steps. • Spend less than you earn and save the rest. You can do this by earning more, or being frugal. Better still, do both. • Invest early, invest often. It takes time to grow your wealth on the stock market. The sooner you begin, the better. • Choose the right level of risk. Don't gamble by investing in get-rich-quick schemes or high-risk plays. Don't play it too safe, either, by leaving long-term savings in cash. • Diversify. Do not keep all your eggs in one basket. Spread your money between different companies, sectors, markets and asset classes such as bonds and property. • Keep charges low. The biggest drag on investment performance is all the charges you pay to advisers and active fund managers. • Keep it simple. Complexity is your enemy. You can build a balanced, diversified portfolio with just a handful of ETFs. • Forget timing the market. Nobody knows where share prices will go next, so don't try to second-guess them. • Stick with it. Do not sell up in a market crash. Use the opportunity to invest more at the lower price.

How to become a Boglehead Bogleheads follow simple investing philosophies to build their wealth and live better lives. Just follow these steps. • Spend less than you earn and save the rest. You can do this by earning more, or being frugal. Better still, do both. • Invest early, invest often. It takes time to grow your wealth on the stock market. The sooner you begin, the better. • Choose the right level of risk. Don't gamble by investing in get-rich-quick schemes or high-risk plays. Don't play it too safe, either, by leaving long-term savings in cash. • Diversify. Do not keep all your eggs in one basket. Spread your money between different companies, sectors, markets and asset classes such as bonds and property. • Keep charges low. The biggest drag on investment performance is all the charges you pay to advisers and active fund managers. • Keep it simple. Complexity is your enemy. You can build a balanced, diversified portfolio with just a handful of ETFs. • Forget timing the market. Nobody knows where share prices will go next, so don't try to second-guess them. • Stick with it. Do not sell up in a market crash. Use the opportunity to invest more at the lower price.

Points Classification after Stage 1 1. Geraint Thomas (Britain / Team Sky) 20 2. Stefan Kueng (Switzerland / BMC Racing) 17 3. Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus / Team Sky) 15 4. Tony Martin (Germany / Katusha) 13 5. Matteo Trentin (Italy / Quick-Step) 11 6. Chris Froome (Britain / Team Sky) 10 7. Jos van Emden (Netherlands / LottoNL) 9 8. Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland / Team Sky) 8 9. Marcel Kittel (Germany / Quick-Step) 7 10. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway / Dimension Data) 6

Points Classification after Stage 1 1. Geraint Thomas (Britain / Team Sky) 20 2. Stefan Kueng (Switzerland / BMC Racing) 17 3. Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus / Team Sky) 15 4. Tony Martin (Germany / Katusha) 13 5. Matteo Trentin (Italy / Quick-Step) 11 6. Chris Froome (Britain / Team Sky) 10 7. Jos van Emden (Netherlands / LottoNL) 9 8. Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland / Team Sky) 8 9. Marcel Kittel (Germany / Quick-Step) 7 10. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway / Dimension Data) 6

Points Classification after Stage 1 1. Geraint Thomas (Britain / Team Sky) 20 2. Stefan Kueng (Switzerland / BMC Racing) 17 3. Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus / Team Sky) 15 4. Tony Martin (Germany / Katusha) 13 5. Matteo Trentin (Italy / Quick-Step) 11 6. Chris Froome (Britain / Team Sky) 10 7. Jos van Emden (Netherlands / LottoNL) 9 8. Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland / Team Sky) 8 9. Marcel Kittel (Germany / Quick-Step) 7 10. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway / Dimension Data) 6

Points Classification after Stage 1 1. Geraint Thomas (Britain / Team Sky) 20 2. Stefan Kueng (Switzerland / BMC Racing) 17 3. Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus / Team Sky) 15 4. Tony Martin (Germany / Katusha) 13 5. Matteo Trentin (Italy / Quick-Step) 11 6. Chris Froome (Britain / Team Sky) 10 7. Jos van Emden (Netherlands / LottoNL) 9 8. Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland / Team Sky) 8 9. Marcel Kittel (Germany / Quick-Step) 7 10. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway / Dimension Data) 6

Points Classification after Stage 1 1. Geraint Thomas (Britain / Team Sky) 20 2. Stefan Kueng (Switzerland / BMC Racing) 17 3. Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus / Team Sky) 15 4. Tony Martin (Germany / Katusha) 13 5. Matteo Trentin (Italy / Quick-Step) 11 6. Chris Froome (Britain / Team Sky) 10 7. Jos van Emden (Netherlands / LottoNL) 9 8. Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland / Team Sky) 8 9. Marcel Kittel (Germany / Quick-Step) 7 10. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway / Dimension Data) 6

Points Classification after Stage 1 1. Geraint Thomas (Britain / Team Sky) 20 2. Stefan Kueng (Switzerland / BMC Racing) 17 3. Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus / Team Sky) 15 4. Tony Martin (Germany / Katusha) 13 5. Matteo Trentin (Italy / Quick-Step) 11 6. Chris Froome (Britain / Team Sky) 10 7. Jos van Emden (Netherlands / LottoNL) 9 8. Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland / Team Sky) 8 9. Marcel Kittel (Germany / Quick-Step) 7 10. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway / Dimension Data) 6

Points Classification after Stage 1 1. Geraint Thomas (Britain / Team Sky) 20 2. Stefan Kueng (Switzerland / BMC Racing) 17 3. Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus / Team Sky) 15 4. Tony Martin (Germany / Katusha) 13 5. Matteo Trentin (Italy / Quick-Step) 11 6. Chris Froome (Britain / Team Sky) 10 7. Jos van Emden (Netherlands / LottoNL) 9 8. Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland / Team Sky) 8 9. Marcel Kittel (Germany / Quick-Step) 7 10. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway / Dimension Data) 6

Points Classification after Stage 1 1. Geraint Thomas (Britain / Team Sky) 20 2. Stefan Kueng (Switzerland / BMC Racing) 17 3. Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus / Team Sky) 15 4. Tony Martin (Germany / Katusha) 13 5. Matteo Trentin (Italy / Quick-Step) 11 6. Chris Froome (Britain / Team Sky) 10 7. Jos van Emden (Netherlands / LottoNL) 9 8. Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland / Team Sky) 8 9. Marcel Kittel (Germany / Quick-Step) 7 10. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway / Dimension Data) 6

Points Classification after Stage 1 1. Geraint Thomas (Britain / Team Sky) 20 2. Stefan Kueng (Switzerland / BMC Racing) 17 3. Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus / Team Sky) 15 4. Tony Martin (Germany / Katusha) 13 5. Matteo Trentin (Italy / Quick-Step) 11 6. Chris Froome (Britain / Team Sky) 10 7. Jos van Emden (Netherlands / LottoNL) 9 8. Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland / Team Sky) 8 9. Marcel Kittel (Germany / Quick-Step) 7 10. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway / Dimension Data) 6

Points Classification after Stage 1 1. Geraint Thomas (Britain / Team Sky) 20 2. Stefan Kueng (Switzerland / BMC Racing) 17 3. Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus / Team Sky) 15 4. Tony Martin (Germany / Katusha) 13 5. Matteo Trentin (Italy / Quick-Step) 11 6. Chris Froome (Britain / Team Sky) 10 7. Jos van Emden (Netherlands / LottoNL) 9 8. Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland / Team Sky) 8 9. Marcel Kittel (Germany / Quick-Step) 7 10. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway / Dimension Data) 6

Points Classification after Stage 1 1. Geraint Thomas (Britain / Team Sky) 20 2. Stefan Kueng (Switzerland / BMC Racing) 17 3. Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus / Team Sky) 15 4. Tony Martin (Germany / Katusha) 13 5. Matteo Trentin (Italy / Quick-Step) 11 6. Chris Froome (Britain / Team Sky) 10 7. Jos van Emden (Netherlands / LottoNL) 9 8. Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland / Team Sky) 8 9. Marcel Kittel (Germany / Quick-Step) 7 10. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway / Dimension Data) 6

Points Classification after Stage 1 1. Geraint Thomas (Britain / Team Sky) 20 2. Stefan Kueng (Switzerland / BMC Racing) 17 3. Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus / Team Sky) 15 4. Tony Martin (Germany / Katusha) 13 5. Matteo Trentin (Italy / Quick-Step) 11 6. Chris Froome (Britain / Team Sky) 10 7. Jos van Emden (Netherlands / LottoNL) 9 8. Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland / Team Sky) 8 9. Marcel Kittel (Germany / Quick-Step) 7 10. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway / Dimension Data) 6

Points Classification after Stage 1 1. Geraint Thomas (Britain / Team Sky) 20 2. Stefan Kueng (Switzerland / BMC Racing) 17 3. Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus / Team Sky) 15 4. Tony Martin (Germany / Katusha) 13 5. Matteo Trentin (Italy / Quick-Step) 11 6. Chris Froome (Britain / Team Sky) 10 7. Jos van Emden (Netherlands / LottoNL) 9 8. Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland / Team Sky) 8 9. Marcel Kittel (Germany / Quick-Step) 7 10. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway / Dimension Data) 6

Points Classification after Stage 1 1. Geraint Thomas (Britain / Team Sky) 20 2. Stefan Kueng (Switzerland / BMC Racing) 17 3. Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus / Team Sky) 15 4. Tony Martin (Germany / Katusha) 13 5. Matteo Trentin (Italy / Quick-Step) 11 6. Chris Froome (Britain / Team Sky) 10 7. Jos van Emden (Netherlands / LottoNL) 9 8. Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland / Team Sky) 8 9. Marcel Kittel (Germany / Quick-Step) 7 10. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway / Dimension Data) 6

Points Classification after Stage 1 1. Geraint Thomas (Britain / Team Sky) 20 2. Stefan Kueng (Switzerland / BMC Racing) 17 3. Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus / Team Sky) 15 4. Tony Martin (Germany / Katusha) 13 5. Matteo Trentin (Italy / Quick-Step) 11 6. Chris Froome (Britain / Team Sky) 10 7. Jos van Emden (Netherlands / LottoNL) 9 8. Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland / Team Sky) 8 9. Marcel Kittel (Germany / Quick-Step) 7 10. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway / Dimension Data) 6