Record breakers in pictures: Hair-skipping woman and the fastest cat on a scooter

Guinness Book of World Records 2022 will be released later this week

The National
Sep 16, 2021

A woman who can skip with her hair and the world's fastest dog and cat on a scooter are just some of the newest entries into the Guinness Book of World Records.

The latest edition containing the world's most unusual achievements will be released on Thursday and features a host of new records from around the world.

Gymnast Bethany Lodge became the record-holder for the fastest 100m forward rolls (42.64 seconds) and for the most backwards somersault burpees in 30 seconds (five).

Another of the record-breakers is Laetitia Ky, from Abidjan in Ivory Coast, who holds the record for the most skips over a person's own hair in 30 seconds.

She achieved 60 skips by braiding her natural hair and adding extensions to sculpt her skipping "rope".

Canadian dog and cat duo, Lollipop and Sashimi, have also made their way into record-breaking history, becoming the fastest dog and cat duo to travel 5 metres on a scooter, achieving the feat in 4.37 seconds.

Other entrants include a record-breaking 20 metres on two hands, the world's shortest bodybuilder, and the dog with the world's longest ears.

The book also has chapters including environmental champions, pop culture icons and sporting heroes.

