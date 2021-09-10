9/11 attackers failed to undermine freedom and democracy, Boris Johnson says

Prime minister to stress friendship between UK and US on 20th anniversary of attacks

FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a joint statement with French President Emmanuel Macron (not seen) before a meeting on Brexit at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, August 22, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will deliver an address on Saturday marking the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Neil Murphy
Sep 10, 2021

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will say the 9/11 terrorists failed to undermine the faith of “free peoples” in a speech to mark the 20th anniversary of the Twin Tower attacks.

In his address, which will be delivered during a memorial event at the Olympic Park in east London on Saturday, Mr Johnson will say that while the threat remained, people have refused to live their lives in “permanent fear”.

He will also say that recent events in Afghanistan have only strengthened people’s belief in freedom and democracy, “which will always prevail over every foe".

London's new 9/11 exhibitions mark 20th anniversary

“Twenty years ago, September 11, 2001, became, in [former US president Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s] words after Pearl Harbour, a ‘date which will live in infamy’,” he said.

“On a crystal clear morning, terrorists attacked the United States with the simple goal of killing or maiming as many human beings as possible, and by inflicting such bloodshed in the world’s greatest democracy, they tried to destroy the faith of free peoples everywhere in the open societies which terrorists despise and which we cherish.

“And it is precisely because of the openness and tolerance of the United States that people of almost every nationality and religion were among the 2,977 murdered on that day, including 67 Britons, each of them a symbol of the eternal friendship between the United Kingdom and the United States.

“But while the terrorists imposed their burden of grief and suffering, and while the threat persists today, we can now say with the perspective of 20 years that they failed to shake our belief in freedom and democracy; they failed to drive our nations apart, or cause us to abandon our values, or to live in permanent fear.

Marine flotilla commemorates the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks with boats at the New York Harbour.

Mr Johnson will go on to say that Saturday's gathering in east London demonstrates “the failure of terrorism and the strength of the bonds between us".

His words come as the head of Britain's domestic intelligence service said on Friday that the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan has “emboldened” extremists and could lead to further atrocities.

Ken McCallum said MI5 had disrupted six “late-stage” plots developed during coronavirus lockdowns over the past 18 months, and 31 in the past four years.

Commemoration events will be held around the world on Saturday for the anniversary of September 11, including several to be held in London.

A group called the September 11 UK Families Support Group plans to hold a private remembrance service in Grosvenor Square memorial garden and will hold a candlelit vigil afterwards.

The biog

Birthday: February 22, 1956

Born: Madahha near Chittagong, Bangladesh

Arrived in UAE: 1978

Exercise: At least one hour a day on the Corniche, from 5.30-6am and 7pm to 8pm.

Favourite place in Abu Dhabi? “Everywhere. Wherever you go, you can relax.”

THE SPECS

Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo

Power: 275hp at 6,600rpm

Torque: 353Nm from 1,450-4,700rpm

Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto

Top speed: 250kph

Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km

On sale: Now

Price: Dh146,999

