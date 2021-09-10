London's new 9/11 exhibitions mark 20th anniversary

German filmmaker Wim Wenders at the Wim Wenders: Photographing Ground Zero exhibition at the Imperial War Museum in London. AFP

Two exhibitions have opened in London to mark the 9/11 anniversary, recalling an outpouring of solidarity with America in the aftermath of the attacks.

A display at the US Embassy in London includes artefacts from the time such as a firefighter’s jacket and American flags inscribed with messages of support.

The Imperial War Museum opened a separate exhibition with photos taken at Ground Zero, the wreckage of the World Trade Centre in New York.

A total of 67 British citizens were killed in the 9/11 attacks, after which many people in London left flowers at what was then the site of the embassy.

Britain held a memorial service at St Paul’s Cathedral three days after the attacks, while guards played The Star-Spangled Banner outside Buckingham Palace.

The items displayed at the relocated embassy include messages of solidarity written on a postcard, a basketball and an American baseball cap.

One handwritten message from a primary school pupil said: “It could happen anywhere and I hope that it will not happen again.”

Another mourner wrote on a British flag: “We will never forget … my thoughts are with everyone in the world who has been affected by this tragedy.”

A firefighter’s jacket at the exhibition was previously on display at the crash site of Flight 93 – the fourth plane which came down in a field in Pennsylvania.

An honour, if a sombre one, to be invited to mark 9/11 with ⁦@USAinUK⁩ and to view the ‘And Yet We Rise’ exhibition. Those of us living in the US on that darkest of days will never forget. 🇳🇿 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vcZlVehn4m — Bede Corry (@BedeCorry) September 9, 2021

Diplomats were invited to the launch of the exhibition on Thursday. It will run until the end of the year.

“The closer we get to September 11, 2021, we realise: Twenty years have passed now but our memory does not fade,” said one of the visitors, German Ambassador to Britain Andreas Michaelis.

The Imperial War Museum exhibition opened on Friday, displaying images taken by German filmmaker Wim Wenders after the attacks.

They show emergency services working in the mangled wreckage of the World Trade Centre after both towers collapsed.

German filmmaker Wim Wenders stands next to some of the photos he took in the aftermath of the World Trade Centre's collapse. AFP

The last survivor was rescued 27 hours after the collapse. A total of 2,977 people were killed in the attacks, not including the 19 terrorists.

“My panoramic camera captured this amazing message: ‘Something terrible, altogether infernal, has happened here’,” Mr Wenders said.

“But please, let this not become a ground for more hate, let the lives that were taken here not become the reason for more bloodshed.”

The museum’s wider collection includes sections of steelwork from the destroyed towers and artefacts from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The exhibition was partly funded by the US embassy. Museum staff are collecting personal stories of 9/11 and appealing to people to come forward.

“All of us have seen and experienced the aftershocks of 9/11 in one way or another,” said Louise Skidmore, the museum’s head of contemporary conflict.

“We want to start a global conversation about how the events of 9/11 have come to reshape the world we live in by encouraging people to share their memories and stories.”

Mourners outside London's St Paul's Cathedral on September 14, 2001, three days after the attacks. AFP

There is a permanent 9/11 memorial in London’s Grosvenor Square, the site of the US embassy until it moved to Nine Elms in 2018.

A group called the September 11 UK Families Support Group plans to hold a remembrance service on the day of the anniversary.

The anniversary has been overshadowed by the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban, 20 years after the attacks that led to the war.

Speaking before the anniversary, the head of Britain’s MI5 intelligence service said the Taliban victory had emboldened extremists elsewhere.

Analysts who spoke to The National issued a warning that a revived Al Qaeda threat meant the US might have to return to Afghanistan.

THE CARD 2pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (Dirt) 1,400m 2.30pm: Handicap Dh 76,000 (D) 1,400m 3pm: Handicap Dh 64,000 (D) 1,200m 3.30pm: Shadwell Farm Conditions Dh 100,000 (D) 1,000m 4pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (D) 1,000m 4.30pm: Handicap 64,000 (D) 1,950m

Tesalam Aleik Abdullah Al Ruwaished (Rotana)

QUARTER-FINAL Wales 20-19 France Wales: T: Wainwright, Moriarty. Cons: Biggar (2) Pens: Biggar 2 France: T: Vahaamahina, Ollivon, Vakatawa Cons: Ntamack (2)

Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 290hp Torque: 340Nm Price: Dh155,800 On sale: now

Ruwais timeline 1971 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company established 1980 Ruwais Housing Complex built, located 10 kilometres away from industrial plants 1982 120,000 bpd capacity Ruwais refinery complex officially inaugurated by the founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed 1984 Second phase of Ruwais Housing Complex built. Today the 7,000-unit complex houses some 24,000 people. 1985 The refinery is expanded with the commissioning of a 27,000 b/d hydro cracker complex 2009 Plans announced to build $1.2 billion fertilizer plant in Ruwais, producing urea 2010 Adnoc awards $10bn contracts for expansion of Ruwais refinery, to double capacity from 415,000 bpd 2014 Ruwais 261-outlet shopping mall opens 2014 Production starts at newly expanded Ruwais refinery, providing jet fuel and diesel and allowing the UAE to be self-sufficient for petrol supplies 2014 Etihad Rail begins transportation of sulphur from Shah and Habshan to Ruwais for export 2017 Aldar Academies to operate Adnoc’s schools including in Ruwais from September. Eight schools operate in total within the housing complex. 2018 Adnoc announces plans to invest $3.1 billion on upgrading its Ruwais refinery 2018 NMC Healthcare selected to manage operations of Ruwais Hospital 2018 Adnoc announces new downstream strategy at event in Abu Dhabi on May 13 Source: The National

