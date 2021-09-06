Montenegro police face off with protesters over Serbian church ceremony

Demonstrators gather at a barricade set up to block access roads to the historic city of Cetinje during a protest against the inauguration of the new head of the Serbian Orthodox Church, in Montenegro. AFP

Thousands gathered outside a historic monastery in Montenegro at the weekend to protest against the anointment of a new head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Cetinje.

Church leaders arrived by helicopter at an inauguration ceremony of Metropolitan Bishop Joanikije II on Sunday. Police used tear gas to disperse protesters, some of whom reportedly threw rocks, bottles and fire crackers.

Montenegro's deputy police director, Dragan Gorovic, told state TV that 20 officers were hurt. A state clinic in Cetinje said around 30 civilians sought help for injuries, Reuters reported.

Bishop Joanikije II takes over from the Serbian church’s previous most senior cleric in Montenegro, Metropolitan Bishop Amfilohije, who died in October from Covid-19, but the pomp and circumstance of his succession has inflamed ethnic tensions in the tiny Balkan state.

Formerly a part of a much larger Serbia, Montenegro declared itself an independent country in 2006. However, the country’s church remained under the Serbian Orthodox Church, which for some reflected the continued influence of its neighbour.

A demonstrator kicks back a tear gas canister during clashes following a protest against the inauguration of the new head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in the historic city of Cetinje in Montenegro. AFP

A member of Nato, Montenegro has been seeking European Union membership since gaining its antimony.

Eighteen times smaller than the UK, the Adriatic nation has a population of 620,000 people - 30 per cent of whom identify as Serb - and remains split between Montenegrin nationalists and others who want closer ties with Belgrade.

The Cetinje Monastery is considered the historic cradle of Montenegrin statehood and protest leaders said they opposed the enthronement of the head of the Church in a shrine which symbolises Montenegro’s centuries-old struggle for sovereignty.

Demonstrators chanted “treason” and accused the government of setting the stage for the “occupation” by Serbia.

Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic described attacks on police in Cetinje as "an act of terrorism" and accused the Democratic Party of Socialists, which ruled the country for three decades before losing elections last year, of organising the protests.

The embassies of Germany, Italy, France, Britain, the US and the European Union condemned violence around the enthronement. EU special envoy for Montenegro Tonino Picula said that the rising tensions were worrying. "The freedom to expression, but also to protest is inviolable," Mr Picula told state TV.

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

