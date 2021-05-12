UAE and Serbia to establish safe travel corridor for vaccinated passengers

Serbia offers cooler climes for a summertime visit and is just five and half hours from Abu Dhabi. Flickr

The UAE and Serbia have signed an agreement to establish a safe travel corridor for people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Under the agreement, passengers holding vaccination certificates issued by health authorities can travel between the UAE and Serbia without having to enter quarantine on arrival from May 15.

Passengers will have to abide by precautionary measures in place at each destination.

The agreement is the second one signed this week, after Bahrain established a corridor with the UAE.

The signing ceremony, held virtually, was attended by Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, and Tatiana Mattek, Serbian Minister of Trade, Tourism and Communications.

Serbia has approved the use of the vaccine developed by Sinopharm, those from Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca, and Sputnik V.

The latest statistics show that almost 32 per cent of Serbia's population has received at least one dose of a vaccine.

