UAE and Bahrain to open travel corridor for vaccinated passengers

Passage will allow those vaccinated to travel between two countries without need for quarantine

The National
May 10, 2021

The UAE and Bahrain will operate a safe travel corridor for people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19, from the first day of Eid Al Fitr.

The corridor will allow vaccinated passengers to travel between the two countries without the need to quarantine, a joint statement said.

Vaccinated passengers will still be required to adhere to the latest precautionary measures adopted by the destination country.

Citizens and residents will be required to present proof that they have received the full course of the Covid-19 vaccine through approved applications – Al Hosn in the UAE and BeAware Bahrain.

Both apps allow passengers to save their PCR test results.

"The strategic partnership between the UAE and Bahrain is important, in light of the significant challenges facing the world caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, supporting their efforts to address and overcome the crisis," the countries said.

