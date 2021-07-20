About 80% of poorest children lack early years education

Less than 1 per cent of aid from the international community is directed towards pre-primary learning.

About 80 per cent of the world’s poorest boys and girls are deprived of crucial pre-primary education because of limited funding, new research has found.

Children’s charity Theirworld said it meant nearly 50 million children were not able to access education in their early years.

Less than 1 per cent of aid from the international community is directed towards pre-primary learning, according to analysis carried out by the University of Cambridge for Theirworld.

Only Unicef and the Global Partnership for Education met Theirworld’s recommendation that a minimum of 10 per cent of aid should go towards pre-primary education.

Eight of the top 30 education donors - including Qatar, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia and Sweden - didn’t give any funding at all for education in the earliest years.

The University of Cambridge’s Professor Pauline Rose, a co-author of the report, said the first five years of a child’s life "are among the most critical for their long-term development and the benefits of investing in pre-primary education are found to be the greatest for the most disadvantaged."

“It is nothing short of a tragedy that world leaders are failing to prioritise spending in this area. The international community must wake up and step up. Without urgent action, the risk is that some of the world’s poorest and most marginalised will continue to fall behind.”

The report is based on the most up to date figures from 2019 and doesn’t take into account the Covid-19 pandemic, which has worsened access to education in the developing world.

While there was a slight increase in the proportion of aid spent on pre-primary education from 2015 to 2019, it only rose 0.1 per cent.

“Covid-19 has exacerbated the global education crisis and pushed the world’s poorest children further to the margins. We cannot let this continue,” said Sarah Brown, chairwoman of Theirworld.

“Over the next 12 months, world leaders have a series of opportunities at high level meetings, where global stimulus plans will be developed, to show their commitment to the provision of quality pre-primary education.”

Only New Zealand (6.7 per cent) and Spain (3.6 per cent) were among the major donors to commit more than 3 per cent of their education aid to pre-primary learning.

Justin van Fleet, president of Theirworld, said some progress had been made, but not enough.

“We know that funding pre-primary education is the most important and impactful thing world leaders can do to give children around the world the best start in life and to put economies back on track following the pandemic.

“It’s time for world leaders to walk the walk and invest 10 per cent of their education aid budgets to the early years. Anything less is a failure for the world's children.”

Age 26 Born May 17, 1991 Height 1.80 metres Birthplace Sydney, Australia Residence Eastbourne, England Plays Right-handed WTA titles 3 Prize money US$5,761,870 (Dh21,162,343.75) Wins / losses 312 / 181

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Six tips to secure your smart home Most smart home devices are controlled via the owner's smartphone. Therefore, if you are using public wi-fi on your phone, always use a VPN (virtual private network) that offers strong security features and anonymises your internet connection. Keep your smart home devices’ software up-to-date. Device makers often send regular updates - follow them without fail as they could provide protection from a new security risk. Use two-factor authentication so that in addition to a password, your identity is authenticated by a second sign-in step like a code sent to your mobile number. Set up a separate guest network for acquaintances and visitors to ensure the privacy of your IoT devices’ network. Change the default privacy and security settings of your IoT devices to take extra steps to secure yourself and your home. Always give your router a unique name, replacing the one generated by the manufacturer, to ensure a hacker cannot ascertain its make or model number.

