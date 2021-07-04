Pope Francis goes into hospital for planned intestinal surgery

Pope Francis delivers the angelus hours before being admitted to Gemelli Polyclinic hospital for colon surgery, on July 4, 2021. Vatican Media

Pope Francis went into hospital in Rome on Sunday afternoon for scheduled surgery on his large intestine, the Vatican said.

The news came only three hours after the Pope cheerfully greeted the public in St Peter’s Square and told them he would go to Hungary and Slovakia in September.

The brief statement from the Vatican did not say exactly when the surgery would be performed at Gemelli Polyclinic, a Catholic teaching hospital, only that there would be a medical update when the operation was complete.

But the Vatican indicated later that the surgery would be the same day.

It was the Pope’s first known hospital treatment since he was elected to the papacy in 2013.

The Vatican said Pope Francis, 84, had “symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon” diagnosed, which is a narrowing in the large intestine.

The operation was to be performed by Dr Sergio Alfieri, director of Gemelli’s digestive surgery department.

A week earlier, Pope Francis used his Sunday appearance to ask the public to pray for him, which might have been a hint of the surgery.

“I ask you to pray for the pope, pray in a special way,” he asked the faithful in St Peter's Square on June 27. “The pope needs your prayers. I know you will do that.”

A diverticulum is pouch-like protrusion through the muscular wall of the intestine.

When diverticula become inflamed, which is common, especially in older people, a narrowing of that part of the intestine can sometimes occur, and surgery might be required, gastroenterologists say.

Such surgery can be performed under general anaesthesia, possibly with a laparoscopic intervention. Sometimes a resectioning of the affected part of the intestine is needed.

Pope Francis is in generally good health but did have part of one lung removed as a young man.

He also suffers from sciatica, in which a nerve affects the lower back and leg, a painful condition that has forced him at times to skip scheduled appearances.

A 10th-floor papal suite is kept available at the hospital in case of need.

While church law provides for a prelate to take over the administration of the Roman Catholic Church if a pope dies, there is no known provision for a delegation of powers if a pope is temporarily incapacitated, such as while under anaesthesia.

The pope had a particularly demanding set of appointments last week, including a Mass on Tuesday to mark the Catholic feast day honouring Saints Peter and Paul.

Later in the week he presided at a special prayer service for Lebanon.

On June 28, he had a long, private audience at the Vatican with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Throughout all of those engagements, Pope Francis appeared to be in good spirits.

Get-well wishes began arriving immediately.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella, as soon as he landed in Paris for a state visit in France, offered an “affectionate thought” on behalf of all Italians.

Mr Mattarella said he was wishing for “a good convalescence and even a speedier recovery” for the Pope.

Gemelli doctors have performed surgery before on popes, notably Pope John Paul II, who had what the Vatican said was a benign tumour in his colon removed in 1992.

He had other operations at the hospital, including after he was shot by a gunman in St Peter’s Square in 1981.

John Paul also had medical issues in his final years, including severe complications from Parkinson’s disease, and had several stays at Gemelli.