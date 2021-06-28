Pope Francis welcomes Antony Blinken for 'friendly' Vatican meeting

Pope Francis welcomed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the Holy See on Monday for what the Vatican said was a friendly meeting.

Mr Blinken had a tour of the Sistine Chapel on the second day of his stay in Rome, where he is chairing a meeting of the US-led coalition against ISIS.

There were few details of the closed-door meeting, which comes against the backdrop of a move by US bishops to reprimand Mr Biden for his tolerant stance on abortion.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the meeting lasted 40 minutes and took place in a “friendly atmosphere”.

The Pope recalled a 2015 visit to America and expressed his affection and attention to the people of the US, Mr Bruni said.

Mr Blinken was the second Biden official in six weeks to have an audience with the Pope after climate envoy John Kerry visited the Vatican in May.

On Monday, Mr Blinken held separate talks with the Holy See's foreign policy chief and discussed issues including climate change and global vaccination efforts against Covid-19.

The diplomats "underscored the importance of addressing the challenges in Syria and Lebanon", the US State Department said.

Bishops clash with Biden

Mr Biden is the second Catholic president after John F. Kennedy but faces pressure from conservative bishops over his stance on abortion.

A group of bishops agreed this month to draft a statement that could potentially deny Holy Communion to any US leader who supports abortion rights.

The Pope has made no public comment on the debate within the polarised US clergy.

Mr Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump took a tougher line on abortion but clashed with the Vatican over his plans for a Mexican border wall and an accord signed between China and the Holy See.

Mr Blinken’s predecessor Mike Pompeo was denied a papal audience when he visited Rome last year, a move the Vatican said was aimed at avoiding favouritism towards Mr Trump’s camp weeks before the US election.

Pope Francis congratulated Mr Biden after his November election victory and shares priorities with the new president, such as the need to address climate change.

Mr Kerry revealed in May that the pontiff was planning to attend the Cop26 climate summit which Britain is hosting in November.

He described Pope Francis as “one of the great voices of reason and a convincing moral authority on the issue of the climate crisis”.