Photo essay: Second chance for rescue cats and dogs in the UAE

Rescue cats and dogs are getting a second chance at life.

The Petshop in Dubai has teamed up with animal rescue groups in the UAE, such as Ras Al Khaimah Animal Welfare Centre, Stray Dogs Centre and Animals and Us, to help find new homes for dumped or unwanted pets.

Every Saturday and Sunday, The Petshop hosts adoption days at its Dubai Investment Park and Sheikh Zayed Road branches, with an area for cats and dogs in desperate need of homes.

Amr Youssef, chief executive of The Petshop and founder of Petsville – which offers boarding, day care and grooming – says animal welfare is important to him, especially because he is a dog owner and knows first-hand the benefits of having pets.

“I have had dogs for as long as I can remember. My kids were born and raised around dogs,” Mr Youssef tells The National. “I have seen how pets can change lives and give unconditional love.”

He wants to help others feel the same way through the events and to provide a safe space for rescue groups to hold the events, where potential adopters can meet the animals up close.

People play with dogs up for adoption from Animals and Us at The Petshop at Dubai Investment Park. Pawan Singh / The National

“The objective is to offer the public an opportunity to connect with and learn about the incredible animals in need of loving homes – for adopting and fostering,” he says.

“The act of adopting an animal carries a multitude of benefits. Not only do you help an animal, but it also cultivates a sense of responsibility and empathy, especially among children.

"Additionally, by adopting or fostering an animal, you provide much-needed relief to overwhelmed shelters that are often inundated with animals.

“Beyond adoption, we are passionate about educating the public on the significance of supporting animal welfare.

"Our goal is to empower individuals with knowledge and encourage them to get involved, fostering a culture of compassion and support for animal welfare.”

The event is split into two sessions at each location, one for cats and one for dogs, with different breeds available.

Although adoption days happen every weekend, times vary depending on which rescue group is attending, but they usually have the schedule shared on their social media pages.

After The Petshop's recent 12-year anniversary celebrations, it donated 12,000 meals to animal welfare organisations.

Mr Youssef says that working with rescue groups has taught him powerful lessons that he greatly appreciates, especially when the animals find permanent homes.

“Working closely with the shelters has been immensely rewarding," he says.

"I have learnt compassion and empathy towards mistreated animals, the power of resilience these animals have, and the joy of watching their transformation when given a second chance at a fulfilling life.”

Although he is aware that not everyone who loves animals may be in a position to adopt, Mr Youssef offers other suggestions on ways to help and support animal welfare.

"There are various ways individuals can extend their support, volunteering your time for dog walks or general assistance, donations, fostering an animal and actively spreading awareness about animal welfare and the importance of supporting shelters," he says.

"At The Petshop, support for these shelters will continue to be a core part of our company’s ethos. We will continue to prioritise and advocate for these shelters.

"Together, with the collective support of our customers and the wider community, we can create a brighter future for animals in need."