Where to adopt a cat in the UAE, from rescue groups to government shelters

August 8 is International Cat Day.

There’s no denying the joy that a feline (or two) can bring to your life. That's why it's the perfect opportunity to consider adopting one, as there are many that still need permanent homes.

For those who are unsure of the adoption process, it generally involves filling out paperwork, being interviewed and potentially having your home checked. The pet being adopted will be spayed or neutered, fully vaccinated, dewormed and microchipped, depending on its age.

So, if you're still considering adding a cat to your home, here’s a list of rescue groups and organisations in the UAE where you can adopt, or even foster one.

Dubai

Nine Lives

The group is run by volunteers in Dubai who look to rehome animals in need. Before being put up for adoption, all cats go through a health check that includes tests for viruses, spaying or neutering, microchipping, vaccination and any other follow-up treatment.

More information is available at www.ninelives.ae

Furballs Rescue

Furballs UAE is a self-funded rescue group in Dubai founded by Emirati sisters Fatima and Sarah Alzaaki. All cats are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, dewormed, microchipped and tested for viruses before going up for adoption.

More information is at www.instagram.com/furrballs_cats

Abu Dhabi

Cloud9 adoption

Cloud9 Pet Hotel and Care in Abu Dhabi not only offers boarding services for pets, but also has a veterinary clinic and offers adoptions as well. Pets will be spayed or neutered, vaccinated, dewormed and microchipped before going to their homes.

More information is available at www.cloud9pethotel.com

Abu Dhabi Animal Shelter

The Abu Dhabi Animal Shelter is managed by Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital and has been operational since 2010. All cats are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and treated for fleas and worms before going up for adoption. Those looking for a specific breed can also use the “Wish a Pet” section of the website to fill out a form, in case that specific cat becomes available.

The shelter is in Al Shamkha and the hours of operation are Monday to Thursday, 8am to 5pm, Friday, 8am to noon, and Sunday, 8am to 2.30pm. It is closed on Saturdays.

More information is available at www.abudhabianimalshelter.com

Ras Al Khaimah

RAK Animal Welfare Centre

The shelter, which is supported by the government of Ras Al Khaimah and opened in 2010, looks to rehome socialised, trained and healthy cats and dogs. All animals are spayed or neutered, fully vaccinated and microchipped. The centre also has a physical site in Al Jazira, which is open from Thursday to Tuesday, from 9am to 6pm.

More information is available at rakawc.com

Fujairah

Animals and Us

The registered non-profit animal shelter in Fujairah was founded by resident Michelle Francis in 2006. Over its years of operation, it has helped many dogs and cats and is always looking for homes or people willing to foster its numerous rescues.

More information is available at www.instagram.com/animalsandusfuj

Sharjah

Bubbles Pet Rescue

The animal welfare organisation is run by a group of Emiratis who rescue and rehome neglected, abandoned and abused animals. All animals are spayed or neutered, fully vaccinated, dewormed and microchipped before being put up for adoption.

More information is available at www.instagram.com/bubbles.petsrescue

Sharjah Cats and Dog Shelter

The Sharjah Cats and Dogs Shelter is a non-profit that rescues abandoned pets and finds them homes. They have a physical location on Airport Road in Muzairah and are open to walk-in visitors from Monday to Thursday, 7.30pm to 3.30pm. All pets will be spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

More information is available at epaashj.ae

