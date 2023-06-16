The Cellars-Hohenort Hotel offers Cape Town views and expansive grounds - Hotel Insider

Located in Constantia, one of Cape Town's oldest and most affluent neighbourhoods that features Table Mountainas a striking backdrop, The Cellars-Hohenort Hotel brims with old-school elegance.

The property has 51 individually designed rooms set in extensive gardens, creating something of a rural retreat on the doorstep of one of the world’s major international cities.

The welcome

As if arriving at my very own country estate, smiling helpers appear as if by magic when I pull up outside reception. As my bags are whisked away and the car is taken to be parked, I'm checked in by smiling, attentive staff before being shown to my room.

The neighbourhood

Constantia is one of the most affluent and oldest areas of Cape Town. Surrounded by gardens and with the backdrop of Table Mountain, the rooms of the main Cape Dutch Hohenhort manor house also have stunning views across the Constantia Valley all the way to False Bay. Nearby is Kirstenbosch, one of the world’s great botanical gardens, which also hosts regular concerts.

The scene

The property is surrounded by gardens with Table Mountain providing a spectacular backdrop. Photo: The Cellars-Hohenort Hotel

While luxury is the focus here, the atmosphere is all old-school elegance. Rooms are split between the two main buildings (the Manor House and the adjacent Cellars building) and the 3.6 hectares of surrounding gardens are a key part of any stay here.

Divided into herb, vegetable, citrus tree and picnic gardens, the grounds have several ponds and water features while the Hohenort lawns are surrounded by pathways that wind past 300-year-old trees. There is also a spa, gym, tennis court, putting green and two swimming pools.

The room

There are 51 individually decorated rooms. Photo: The Cellars-Hohenort Hotel

The hand of the late Liz Mcgrath, the renowned South African hotelier, is evident in all the beautifully decorated accommodation, which are available as double rooms, suites, premier suites and the exclusive Madiba Villa, which is reserved for families.

The decor of the rooms in the Hohenort building is more traditional in style, with heavy curtains and pelmets, beautiful fabrics and perfectly upholstered antique-style furniture, while those in the Cellars Main House offer a more contemporary vibe.

Perhaps more pertinent for potential travellers is the choice between the busier Cellars building, which is adjacent to the bar and main restaurant, and the isolation of the Hohenort wing with its verandas and mountain views. Fresh-cut flowers from the garden are a bonus wherever your room is located.

The service

All staff are professional, warm and friendly without being overly subservient or falsely chummy. The reception staff that check me in are very helpful in making suggestions and confirming details of local events, sightseeing and onward travel.

The food

High tea in the Greenhouse. Photo: The Cellars-Hohenort Hotel

Breakfast in the Conservatory in the Cellars building or, better still, on the adjacent sun-soaked terrace overlooking the gardens is a joy, with full menu and buffet options, a cornucopia of fruits, yoghurts, cereals, nuts, seeds, cold cuts and cheeses.

Lunch here is also an excellent option, with meals incorporating fresh vegetables and herbs that have been grown in the hotel’s huge kitchen garden. For a fine-dining gourmet option, dinner in the Greenhouse restaurant in the Hohenort building is an experience not to be missed. The menu includes dishes such as South Atlantic tuna tartare (Dh38), Outeniqua springbok loin (Dh57) and racks of Overberg lamb (Dh57). The South African cuisine is world-class and the Greenhouse is regularly voted among the top restaurants in the country.

Highs and lows

A definite high is the sense that this is a home from home that's separate from the outside world, yet has one of the world’s major international cities right on its doorstep. Discovering the nooks and crannies of the public areas is a joy, but best of all is wandering through the gardens and the woodlands.

The verdict

Old-school elegance with a contemporary spin. The property’s grounds offer an unrivalled sense of peace and space.

The bottom line

Double rooms start from $202 per night. Check-in from 2pm; checkout at 11am; www.thecellars-hohenorthotel.com