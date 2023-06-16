Photo essay: Ultimate Frisbee competition grips Dubai

Frisbee fans congregated at Black Palace Beach in Dubai to take part in Seas the Disc, an Ultimate Frisbee competition.

The one-day competition involved teams of seven competing against one another and had more than 100 participants.

Ultimate Frisbee is described as an exciting, non-contact, self-refereed team sport. It's a fast-paced game that can be played on grass, indoors or on the beach.

The Seas the Disc (a pun on "Seize the Day") tournament was being held for a second time, after the success of last year’s competition which took place at Dubai’s Kite beach.

The sport of Ultimate, as it is commonly known, has grown in popularity in the past few years. The emirate hosted the World Championships of Beach Ultimate in 2015, a five-day event that had participants from around the world.

Tiki Taka Ultimate Dubai say they will continue to organise competitions to keep up with the sport's growing fanbase.

Leonila “Fonz” Rojas is one of the organisers of the event. She tells The National that the sport has long found success with competitions held in the emirate.

"Ultimate has been around Dubai for a long time now and has hosted numerous local and international tournaments. In 2018, the Mena Ultimate Club Championships was held in Dubai. This year, the Mena Club Championships – the biggest Ultimate event in the Mena region is coming back to Dubai and will be organised by our club," she says.

As for the future of Seas the Disc, she has high hopes for the event to grow into something more. "The plan is to make this an annual event and even bigger."

The event this year was held on April 29 and organised by Tiki Taka Ultimate Dubai.