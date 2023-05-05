'Wa'ed': Arabic for promise is a measure of its speaker

A promise is not merely a declaration that we are going to do something. It encompasses our ability to achieve a goal; and the regard with which we hold the person we are assuring. There is, perhaps, no single word that more powerfully depicts human intent, will and ambition, while also resonating on an intrapersonal dimension.

Of course, this is when considering its symbolism in its most potent form.

A promise can also be just a sterile word. It can be manipulative. It can disappoint just as much as it can encourage. A promise can measure a person, and the Arabic language is filled with idioms and terms that seek to remind us of that.

Scroll through the gallery below to see The National's pick of Arabic words of the week

Expand Autoplay The Arabic word helu translates, in English, to sweet

Wa'ad is Arabic for promise. It is also commonly used as a female name in the region.

Wu'oud is the word in its plural form.

If a person carries out their promise, you could say "wafa biwaadihi". Meanwhile, "akhlafa biwaadihi" can be said when a person breaks on their promise.

Then there are the promises we make ourselves. These could be to stop smoking: "Kataa waadan ala nafsihi li yukuf al tadkhin." Or to succeed in work: "Kataa waadan ala nafsihi li yanjah fi al amal".

When a group of friends make a promise, say to be honest, with one another, they might say "tawaadu ala al sidq". The word can also be a lot less dramatic and be used when deciding on a time to meet.

"Tawaadu ala al liqaa sabahan" — they agreed to meet in the morning.

On that note, an appointment is known as "maw’id".

Read More 'Raei': The Arabic word for opinion touches on wisdom and discord

Finally, for a few idioms and sayings.

“In lam takon qadiran ala al wafaa fala tantik bikalimat waeda.”

“If you are not capable of loyalty, don’t utter a word of promise.”

“Al karim iza waada, wafa,” is a saying attributed to Muhammad I of Granada and which implies that the kind and respectful always fulfill their promises.

And an age-old Arabic saying, "Waead bila wafa, adawa bila sabab" or “A promise with loyalty, an enmity without cause.”