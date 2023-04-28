'Raei': The Arabic word for opinion touches on wisdom and discord

Opinions ... everyone’s got one.

In Arabic, the word for opinion is "raei", and it can be a reminder to seek the wisdom of the more experienced, just as it could denote the mercuriality of public opinion.

If a friend takes your advice, you could say: “Akhatha/akhathet raeyi,” — “He/she took my opinion.”

Saheb al raei, translates to the owner of the opinion and can denote the head of a household. It also has religious connotations. Raeyi al a’m is public opinion.

Expand Autoplay The Arabic word helu translates, in English, to sweet

A wise person can be called "zu al raei".

Raeyi al aghlabiya is the opinion of the majority. Raeyi al aqalliya, meanwhile, refers to the opinions of the minority. The terms are often used in survey findings.

Sahafet al raei are the opinion pages in a newspaper.

When a group fails to reach a consensus, you could say: “Ikhtalafat araaohom” — “Their opinions differed.”

When you’re iron-willed in your opinion, you could say: “Haza raeyi, lan ughayyirahu.”

Al raeyi al akhir is a person who makes the final decision, such as a judge.

If you’re feeling indecisive, say about where to go on Friday night, you could alleviate yourself of all responsibility and say: “Al raeyi al akhir la illak/illik.”

Other raei-related sayings include:

“Lam yas'alni ahadon ann raeyi” — “No one asked me for my opinion.”

“Ma hada sa'alak a’n raeyak” — “No one asked you for your opinion.”

“Shu raeyak bil mawdou?” — “What do you think about the topic?”

When you and a friend agree on a point you could say: “Raeyi min raeyak — my opinion is of yours.”