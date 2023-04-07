Photo essay: Inside a Dubai kitchen baking sweet Easter treats

Every year in the US, a confectionary battle rages in the run-up to the Easter and Halloween holidays. Both are known as a time for sweet-treat indulgences, the weeks running up to the two festive periods are the most lucrative for sweet makers, according to Nielsen data, with one trumping the other reciprocally.

While its origins are deeply religious, the association of Easter with cakes and other sweet treats dates back centuries. In the UK and Ireland, for example, simnel cakes, a light fruitcake, have been baked since medieval times. The cakes are usually topped with 11 marzipan balls, to represent Jesus's apostles.

Easter symbols such as bunnies, eggs and chicks, each with their own origin stories, appear in the form of desserts and treats at this time of the year.

Dubai dessert company Sugar Moo says orders for their sweet treats surge a few days before Easter, starting with Good Friday. Like every year, the company has created a special collection to take advantage of the Easter (sugar) rush.

This year's colourful menu includes an Easter bunny cake, cakesicles or popsicle-shaped cakes, truffles, and a decorate-your-own-cookie set, complete with cookies, piping bags filled with icing, and sprinkles.

Founded in 2014, Sugar Moo is in Dubai's Al Quoz neighbourhood and operates kiosks in Nakheel Mall, Dubai International Financial Centre and Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi.

Several UAE brands and destinations have Easter activities planned, including Yas Marina in Abu Dhabi, which is bringing back its annual Marina Hop on Easter Sunday; and Address Beach Resort in Dubai is hosting an Easter egg painting activity for children.