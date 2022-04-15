Good Friday 2022: why do we eat hot cross buns and how to make them at home

If there is a food that Easter is synonymous with, chocolate eggs aside, it is hot cross buns.

These spiced sweet treats are traditionally eaten on Good Friday, when Christians commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, the cross on the bun representing the crucifix. They are eaten around the world, including in the UK, Ireland, India, New Zealand, Canada and Australia.

Flavoured with currants, cinnamon and nutmeg, they are traditionally eaten toasted with butter.

In the UAE, you can buy hot cross buns at supermarkets including Spinneys (Dh11 for six), Kibsons (Dh14.50 for eight) and Waitrose (Dh8 for four). British retailer Marks & Spencer has got creative with its flavours in recent years, deviating from spices and dried fruits, with chocolate, Bramley apple, blond chocolate and salted caramel, blueberry and even savoury Marmite and cheese flavoured buns, available from Dh15 for packs of four.

Hot cross buns recipe

Sonu Koithara, executive chef at Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, shares a recipe to make a 25-strong batch of the fruit buns.

Ingredients for the starter

200g flour

250ml warm milk

35g fresh yeast

Ingredients for the dough

500g flour

10g salt

5g bread improver

3 eggs

150g butter

250g black raisins (soaked water for a few hours beforehand)

5g nutmeg

5g cinnamon

5g Stollen spice (or a mixture of cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves in the same quantity)

125g sugar

Ingredients for the icing

50g T55 flour

25g corn oil

56ml water

6g sugar

Method