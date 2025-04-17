Why hot cross buns are eaten on Good Friday

It's almost <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/family/2025/04/16/why-easter-dates-change-when/" target="_blank">Easter</a>. And if there is one food that the holiday is synonymous with, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2025/04/17/easter-tips-healthy-chocolate/" target="_blank">chocolate eggs</a> aside, it is hot cross buns. These spiced sweet treats are traditionally eaten on Good Friday, just before the end of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2024/02/15/ash-wednesday-lent-2024/" target="_blank">Lent.</a> They can be served cold or toasted, and be eaten alone or with spreads such as butter, honey and jam. In recent years, more unique flavours have been introduced to the classic recipe – however, the original is flavoured with cinnamon and nutmeg and contains currants. Easter is a Christian festival to mark the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ. The holiday begins with 40 days of fasting, prayer and abstinence, with chocolate and sweet treats being a common pleasure for Christians to abstain from. As the period comes to an end, Easter celebrations begin with Good Friday, when Jesus was crucified. Being marked with a cross, hot cross buns are a visual representation of this, and the traditional spices used in the bakery goods are used to represent the spices used to embalm his body after his death. Made with cupboard stables of flour, butter, sugar and spice, they are usually eaten to break the fast of Lent, much like the tradition of making <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2023/02/20/pancake-day-2023-what-is-shrove-tuesday-and-why-do-we-eat-pancakes/" target="_blank">pancakes on Shove Tuesday,</a> before Lent begins. Hot cross buns have been a key feature of Easter celebrations for hundreds of years, with records documenting eating them on Good Friday in 1733 – with a cup of tea, of course – as featured in Poor Robin’s Almanac, a satirical information series. By the 19th century, they were commonly sold in the streets on Good Friday. The call of street sellers is a now-popular nursery rhyme of the same name. However, the link precedes this by at least 400 years. Exact origins are murky and early records are sparse, but in the second millennium the recipe and tradition were linked to monasteries in the UK. One story points to 14th-century monk Brother Thomas Rodcliffe, who was documented as serving a similar recipe to the poor on Good Friday. In the UAE, you can buy hot cross buns at supermarkets such as Spinneys, Kibsons and Waitrose. British retailer Marks & Spencer has got creative with its flavours in recent years, deviating from spices and dried fruits, with chocolate, Bramley apple, blond chocolate and salted caramel, blueberry and even savoury Marmite and cheese flavoured buns. Sonu Koithara, executive chef at Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, shares a recipe to make a 25-strong batch of the fruit buns. <i><b>Ingredients for the starter</b></i> 200g flour 250ml warm milk 35g fresh yeast <i><b>Ingredients for the dough</b></i> 500g flour 10g salt 5g bread improver 3 eggs 150g butter 250g black raisins (soaked water for a few hours beforehand) 5g nutmeg 5g cinnamon 5g Stollen spice (or a mixture of cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves in the same quantity) 125g sugar <i><b>Ingredients for the icing</b></i> 50g T55 flour 25g corn oil 56ml water 6g sugar <i><b>Method</b></i>