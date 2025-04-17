Want to have a healthier Easter? First, scrap the chocolate eggs

Religious and cultural holidays often go hand-in-hand with the buying, baking and communal enjoyment of certain dishes and foods. Like many events celebrated in the UAE, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/family/2025/04/16/why-easter-dates-change-when/" target="_blank">Easter</a> is no exception. The Christian celebration, which starts with Maundy Thursday and culminates with Easter Sunday on April 20, has long had close links to foods and treats central to the weekend's observations and enjoyment. Top of the list of these special culinary treats are the chocolate eggs traditionally given to children (and adults) on Easter Sunday, either gifted by friends and family or ostensibly left by the Easter bunny. But it's not only eggs that get eaten, there's also chocolate bunnies, iced biscuits, simnel cake, hot cross buns, chocolate nests and much more. With an abundance of delicious and sugary foods on offer, overindulgence can be a real concern. “Nutritional science encourages us to look beyond black-and-white labels and consider food within the context of overall dietary patterns, portion sizes and nutrient composition,” says Vibha Bajpaiee, clinical dietitian at Aster Clinic in Bur Dubai. “It's important to recognise that not all chocolate is created equal. There’s a significant nutritional difference between minimally processed dark chocolate and mass-produced milk chocolate confections that are high in added sugars and fats.” Of the three most popular types of chocolate – milk, white and dark – the majority of Easter eggs are made from milk chocolate. All milk chocolate contains cocoa, milk and sugar, with the proportion of the ingredients varying across different brands. While cocoa itself has myriad health benefits when eaten in moderation, the sugar content in Easter treats is the information to seek when it comes to nutritional information. “Cocoa, the key ingredient in chocolate, contains biologically active phenolic compounds,” says Bajpaiee. “Dark chocolate contains the highest concentration of cocoa, so dark chocolate’s antioxidant potential may have a range of health benefits. Milk chocolate, in contrast, contains lower cocoa content and higher levels of added sugar, milk fats and often more saturated fat, making it more energy-dense with fewer nutritional benefits. So, we can say, some chocolates are ‘better’ than others from a nutritional standpoint.” According to a 2019 study in the <i>International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health</i>, cocoa has been associated with health benefits that may include improving blood flow, lowering blood pressure and “bad cholesterol”, reducing inflammation and reducing insulin resistance. “Sugar starts affecting teeth within 20 seconds of consuming it,” says Dr Carla Cyrino, general and cosmetic dentist at Cornerstone Clinic. “Sugars feed the harmful bacteria in the oral microbiome, and these bacteria produce acids that erode our tooth enamel. As acid wears down the surface of the teeth, cavities begin to form.” She adds: “That’s why it’s better to choose dark chocolate – it not only contains less sugar, but it's also rich in antioxidants.” Health guidelines in the UK suggest the recommended daily intake for men as 2,500 calories, 2,000 for women and between 1,600 to 2,000 for children, depending on gender and age. In the UAE, the Ministry of Health and Prevention website features a useful tool to help calculate daily calorie requirements based on age, gender, weight and activity level. When choosing Easter eggs, experts agree that treats with a high cocoa content and lower sugar are the healthier choices. “Avoid sugary gummies, toffees, marshmallows and candies,” says Dr Cyrino. “Gummy sweets are particularly harmful because they’re not only high in sugar, but also sticky, which makes them cling to tooth surfaces longer. Sticky foods in general require special attention because they adhere more easily to the teeth.” Adds Bajpaiee: “Chocolates with added nutrient-rich ingredients like nuts or seeds can be a better option than those filled with caramel or fondant creams.” If concerned that you or your children are eating too much sugar, moving the focus from food to shared events and activities is a great way to partake in the fun without fear of a sugar spike or crash. Easter baskets can be made together as a fun arts and craft activity, then filled with small toys and gifts rather than sweets. For those who love to bake, seek out savoury Easter-themed dishes from around the world to cook together. Easter activities such as making an Easter wreath for the home, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/family/four-easy-mess-free-ideas-for-decorating-easter-eggs-with-children-1.1003924" target="_blank">egg painting</a> or planting flowers, fruits or vegetables associated with spring are another ideal way to shift the focus from food. “Children’s long-term health is influenced far more by their everyday eating habits than what they consume on a holiday like Easter," says Bajpaiee. "Allowing children to enjoy seasonal foods in a relaxed, guilt-free way may be protective in the long run. It helps foster a positive relationship with food, reduces the risk of binge-restrict cycles, and teaches children that enjoyment and nourishment can coexist. 'We should focus on creating a healthy, flexible food environment that leaves space for joy, tradition and treats.”