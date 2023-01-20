Photo essay: Recurve archery in Sharjah hits the bull’s eye

As with many new hobbies, with archery comes a glossary of terms to learn and familiarise yourself with as you progress in the sport.

From the limbs of the bow and anchor points, to cables and cams, stabilisers, shafts and sights, archery feels like it has a language of its own for budding marksmen to learn.

Click through the gallery above to see a comprehensive insight into the early fundamentals of recurve archery

D'Archers, formerly known as the Dubai Archers, have ranges at the Sharjah Wonderers Golf Club, and offer a comprehensive introduction to recurve archery.

The club has been running for more than 20 years, offering one-on-one tuition and group sessions. One of the co-founders of D'Archers, coach Rao Berenjian, has been teaching the sport for more than 20 years and is now the head coach of the UAE national team.

It's never too late, or early, to pick up the sport, with distances adjusted according to skill. In Olympic archery, competitors use recurve bows that draw an average of 22kg for men and 15kg for women, but novice archers start with a lower weight, usually about 6kg and gradually work their way up depending on their muscle memory and upper body strength or draw weight.