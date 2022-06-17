Dubai's Toyota building becomes star attraction of new photo walk

One of Dubai's oldest towers on Sheikh Zayed Road recently became the star attraction of a Gulf Photo Plus photography walk.

The Toyota building, a popular landmark that's been used by residents for directions since long before Google Maps and Waze, had its famous sign taken down a few years ago, but it was remounted recently. The tower has always been a cultural symbol of the emirate and its urban growth.

The Toyota building seen from the Mosque of Reflection. Pawan Singh / The National

Gulf Photo Plus was approached to create an “immersive” photo walk for people to experience the neighbourhood around the tower, to celebrate the reinstalled signs, instructor Amin Idris tells The National.

The building has been around since the 1970s but was previously surrounded by nothing except sand and a handful of other towers. It's since been eclipsed by the dozens of skyscrapers that have sprung up around it.

As part of a four-hour experience, participants were given disposable cameras. Those with driving licences were also able to drive Toyotas, such as the FJ Cruiser, Land Cruiser, and Corolla.

The tour, which had 16 participants, began in the Toyota Showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road before moving to Al Khazzan Park.

“It is key to us in all our photo walks and tours that we share a lesser-known side of Dubai, in contrast to the globally-known landmarks,” says Mr Idris.

“With this event, it was important that we contextualise the urban development of the city, telling community-focused stories and encouraging the exchange of memories and personal histories amongst Dubai’s creative community.”

“Our favourite part of the photo walk was to actually see the photographers just having fun, getting to know each other, making content, and shooting with their cameras to create those nostalgic visuals of Dubai,” Mr Idris says.

As part of the tour, different locations were used to capture different angles and perspectives of the Toyota building. The mosque next to the tower was another stopping point for the group.

They finally reached the 15-storey Toyota building with its familiar tan-coloured facade and white-and-red beaming sign, which was remounted in May.

“This legendary signage, which many long-time residents have known as a symbolic landmark since the early 1980s, lends itself synonymously to the name of the building which is actually called the Nasser Rashid Lootah Building,” says Mr Idris.

Residents of the building stepped onto their balconies and posed for photos.

Residents of the Toyota building pose for photos. Pawan Singh / The National

During this stop, participants were taught how to use perspective correction tools and deal with tough impromptu lighting conditions. Instructors also gave other photography tips, such as how to politely ask a stranger for a photo.

“It’s always great to rediscover parts of the UAE that have perhaps faded in splendour, meeting like-minded photography fanatics, and becoming part of the community,” says Mr Idris.

For those who want to go exploring, Gulf Photo Plus offers three to four photo walks every month in different parts of the UAE, from Karama and Bur Dubai to Abu Dhabi's Mina Zayed and Hamdan Street.

“We hold a lot more photo walks during the winter season, and some special editions for certain cultural activations or events like Diwali or Ramadan,” says Mr Idris. “These walks usually book out in the winter, so we urge attendees to check us out as early as possible.

“But this year, stay tuned to Gulf Photo Plus on Instagram for some last-minute ones we may add during summer due to popular demand.”

More information is available at www.gulfphotoplus.com/photowalks