Filipino amateur basketball league hits Capital Park, Abu Dhabi

As the sun sets, Capital Park in downtown Abu Dhabi begins to fill with residents. Children enjoy playing in the open space while adults use the site to exercise or catch up with friends, admiring the capital’s sparkling skyline as its backdrop.

Tucked away in the park is a spacious caged basketball court that becomes a lively site when John Merced and Erwin Croox, two of many Filipino basketball players, take to the court for a game. They are part of an amateur basketball league that plays twice a day throughout the week at the park.

The National's Victor Besa went down there himself to capture them in action.

Merced, who has been playing basketball since he was nine, says he enjoys the camaraderie that develops when playing the sport. “We kabayans [fellow countrymen] are always playing in the park. We don't know each other yet when we start playing, friendships will start, then the teams will form.”

John Merced waits his turn on court. Victor Besa / The National

The league generally meets for twice-daily games, from Monday to Friday. “We are doing the league not to earn prizes, but to make more friends and to encourage them to play and stay physically fit,” Croox says.

A player gears up for the game. Victor Besa / The National

While Filipino culture is known for its passionate basketball fanbase, Croox says that anyone can join, no matter their skill level or familiarity with the sport. “It's a matter of happiness,” he says.

Erwin Croox takes a jump shot. Croox works at the Amity International School in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National

The games tend to take place during the evening when the temperature falls and players are finished with work. Most have day jobs, so the players unwind by hitting the court for a game or two.

Jericho Manuel beats Celso Cagas to the rebound. Victor Besa / The National

The league features only men, but women and children are also welcome to come to the park — whether to support players or just to relax. There is plenty of seating around the basketball courts.

Mothers, children and girlfriends enjoy the park and each other's company while waiting for their partners to finish playing. Victor Besa / The National

Merced says it's not intimidating, and they aim to foster a welcoming atmosphere. “To all basketball lovers out there, show your talent and join us to grow our basketball community in Abu Dhabi. Just visit us in the park, surely you'll enjoy the game.”