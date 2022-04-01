Enrolment boom for Indian schools in Dubai as families move from subcontinent

Many Indian schools in Dubai have recorded a boom in enrolments, particularly from families who moved to the UAE this year.

Head teachers reported that instead of the usual movement of pupils within UAE schools, they have had requests for admissions and school tours from parents who had recently arrived in the Emirates.

The population of Dubai is projected to nearly double in the next 20 years, according to experts, who predict a new wave of post-pandemic immigration.

Factoring in the cost of education is a major consideration for people moving to the emirate.

Schools fees vary widely in Dubai. On the lower end of the scale, English Language Private School charges between Dh4,560 and Dh6,720 a year ($1,240 to $1,830) from Years 1 to 6.

In the medium range, Gems Founders School charges Dh27,559 for Years 1 to 6, while Repton Dubai charges between Dh 59,754 and Dh70,221.

A report published by the KHDA in November found more than four in 10 parents of pupils at private schools in Dubai pay less than Dh18,000 ($4,900) a year in fees.

Fees at Indian schools in Dubai range from about Dh360 a month to Dh5,200 a month.

Gulf Model School charges about Dh4,200 a year for kindergarten while Gems Modern Academy charges Dh35,360 a year for the same grade. The fees for Grade 12 at Gems Modern Academy are Dh52,427.

Demand for Indian schools is high. Shiny Davison, Gulf Model School’s director of learning, said they had enrolled 700 new pupils since January, enough on its own to open a new school.

Of these, 500 had moved to Dubai from India this year.

Ms Davison said that almost 1,000 pupils left the school during the pandemic, but this year 700 new pupils had already enrolled, forcing the school to close admissions early.

“I will have to close admissions because the capacity of my school stops at 3,500," Ms Davison said. The school has 3,200 pupils enrolled.

“Most of the parents are moving here because of the job opportunities and growing economy," she said.

“During the pandemic, we had many families moving back home to India.

“The trend at my school is that we start admissions by October and it trickles in and we came to a number of 400.

"But this year, we started admission very late and have already enrolled 700 pupils."