Cartoon for April 2, 2022

Our cartoonist's take on Biden's release of a record million barrels of oil a day

The National
The National
Apr 01, 2022
Updated: April 01, 2022, 6:00 PM
Weekend
WEEKEND EDITION
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Restaurant of the week: a tropical taste of Jamaica in Abu DhabiStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Column: why I hope Dubai's 'Michelin Guide' will look beyond the glitter
An image that illustrates this article From espionage to noodles, the world’s most unique museumsStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Money & Me: ‘I love money and money loves me’