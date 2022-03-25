Russian artist whose grandfather was imprisoned under Stalin reflects on country's history

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

When Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, the world watched in shock because, for many, something unthinkable had happened.

But for a Russian artist who was preparing to publish a book about her grandfather’s imprisonment under Josef Stalin, it had long seemed that conflict and strife would always be a part of Russian politics.

Cairo-based artist Xenia Nikolskaya's latest project, a book bringing together photographs, government documents and other texts, is a testament to her home country’s complex — and often violent — political history.

In The House My Grandfather Built, Nikolskaya recounts the love story and subsequent marriage of her grandparents during Stalin’s reign, and shows how Russia's tumultuous political history touched the lives of all who lived through it.

Valuables that Olga Sergeevna Gracheva, a prominent Soviet geologist, kept in her purse: notebooks, a membership card for the mineral society, mineral fragments, a letter from her son, and unfinished baby booties. Olga is the protagonist of a mixed-media book by her granddaughter, Russian artist Xenia Nikolskaya. Photo: Xenia Nikolskaya

“One area I really wanted to highlight in the book is this concept of genetic memory, how we carry within us the painful memories and experiences of our ancestors. This is something from which many Russians suffer,” Nikolskaya told The National.

Although her grandfather is in the book’s title, the real protagonist is Nikolskaya’s grandmother, a woman she admires deeply.

Her grandfather, a retired priest named Georgiy Mikhailovich Nikolskiy, was wrongfully arrested in what is now St Petersburg in 1935 along with 10,000 others, for the assassination of Sergei Kirov — a Bolshevik revolutionary who at the time was rising as a rival to Stalin.

After his arrest he was exiled to Siberia and Nikolskaya’s grandmother, Olga Sergeevna Gracheva, who was a young geology student at the time, faced a tough decision.

Should she stay in Leningrad, as St Petersburg was then known, or try to hold on to her relationship by finding a job in the country’s destitute far east, where Stalin's political prisoners were thrown into the notorious gulags with common criminals? She opted for the latter.

“One of the things I admire most about her is her refusal to let her misfortunes make a victim out of her,” Nikolskaya said.

Olga Sergeevna Gracheva, whose granddaughter Xenia Nikolskaya has just released a photography book recounting her family's life after her grandfather's imprisonment in a gulag under Stalin.

Her decision to leave Leningrad might also have been made easier by the deteriorating living conditions in the city, made worse by growing concerns that, with Europe on the brink of war again, the city could be besieged by German troops.

“Which is worse? Being sent to the far east of the country to spend time in a gulag or remaining in Leningrad during its siege?” she said. “This is the irony of Russian history and something my grandmother understood, that sometimes, an option that can seem worse at the start is better in the long run.”

In 1937, two years after Georgiy's arrest and subsequent exile, Olga followed him to Kolyma in Russia’s remote far east, where she accepted a job at a mining company.

Kolyma is known for its stunning scenery and a large mountain range, parts of which were undiscovered until 1926. There, the couple had two children, Nikolskaya’s uncle and her mother.

Georgiy was allowed, at various times, to live outside the prison with his family, under strict supervision.

Nikolskaya said that the leadership at the gulag in Kolyma would often change, and each time a new chief came in, they implemented their own set of rules.

The more lenient leaders allowed Georgiy to live with his wife and children for long periods, but he would often be put back into prison when a stricter chief was assigned.

Group photo of the dispatchers for the Kolyma motorway. Russian artist Xenia Nikolskaya's grandfather is fourth from the right, behind the woman in the fur coat. The man on the far right with the rifle is clearly an NKVD officer. This rare photo offers an inkling of what life was like in Kolyma circa 1940.

