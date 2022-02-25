The best photos of the week: from riding the lightning to blowing in the wind

More from The National
Friday's best photos: from the invasion of Ukraine to a Philippine anniversary
Thursday's best photos: from swimming with sharks to donkey racing in Bahrain
Wednesday's best photos: from heavy snow in Srinagar to Ghanaian movie posters
Tuesday's best photos: from UAE cycling tour to palindrome weddings
Monday's best photos: from a Haiti carnival to a canine Baby Yoda
Sunday's best photos: from a whirling dervish to Storm Eunice in Netherlands
Saturday's best photos: from a child leaving eastern Ukraine to a burnt ferry in Greece
Updated: February 25th 2022, 6:01 PM