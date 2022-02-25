The best photos of the week: from riding the lightning to blowing in the wind

The most striking pictures from around the world

Tim Knowles
Feb 25, 2022

More from The National

Friday's best photos: from the invasion of Ukraine to a Philippine anniversary

Thursday's best photos: from swimming with sharks to donkey racing in Bahrain

Wednesday's best photos: from heavy snow in Srinagar to Ghanaian movie posters

Tuesday's best photos: from UAE cycling tour to palindrome weddings

Monday's best photos: from a Haiti carnival to a canine Baby Yoda

Sunday's best photos: from a whirling dervish to Storm Eunice in Netherlands

Saturday's best photos: from a child leaving eastern Ukraine to a burnt ferry in Greece

Updated: February 25th 2022, 6:01 PM
WeekendPhotographyWorld
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Ten things that everyone should know before buying property in the UAE
An image that illustrates this article Jaggery: the secret superfood that’s the world’s healthiest sugarStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Money & Me: ‘I plan to invest in the metaverse and cryptocurrencies’
An image that illustrates this article Help! With all these new openings, how can I tick off my UAE bucket list?