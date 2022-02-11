Peugeot 3008 GT Hybrid4: a polished if pricy ride

Back in the day, Peugeot built characterful cars brimming with Gallic flair. Disappointingly, the brand seemed to lose the plot in the noughties, spiralling down a path on which drivers were inflicted with a series of stodgy, frumpy vehicles.

The good news is Peugeot is back to designing and building attractive vehicles that embody an appealing blend of French charisma and quirkiness – lion-badged cars are refreshingly different from the horde. Sedans and hatchbacks have traditionally been Peugeot’s bread and butter, but the brand now derives much of its sales volume from compact crossover SUVs, such as the 3008 we’re reviewing here.

The 3008 falls in a sweet spot for many buyers, as entry pricing starts at an affordable Dh99,900 ($27,202). And, although it occupies virtually the same road space as a Toyota Corolla, there is the impression of vastly more room inside – thanks to a high roofline – and a commanding view of the road because of its elevated stance.

Spark and speed

The National drove the latest 3008 GT Hybrid4, which benefits from last year’s midlife facelift that cleaned up the messy mug of the second-generation 3008 that debuted in 2016.

The specs Engine: 1.6-litre 4-cyl turbo and dual electric motors Power: 300hp at 6,000rpm Torque: 520Nm at 1,500-3,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 8.0L/100km Price: from Dh199,900 On sale: now

Reflecting its Hybrid4 suffix, this plug-in hybrid model has an all-wheel-drive format, with a 1.6-litre turbo petrol engine that propels the front wheels supplemented by a pair of electric motors – one for each axle.

The petrol-electric combo serves up outputs of 300 horsepower and 520Nm – eye-opening quotas for a crossover that seems tailor-made for the school and grocery run. The 3008 Hybrid4 is a surprisingly rapid chariot, sprinting from 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in a whisker over six seconds, and able to hit 240kph flat out.

More importantly, the supplementary electric motors dole out huge dollops of low-end torque, enabling you to meld into gaps in traffic with laughable ease. The fact it’s a plug-in hybrid means the Hybrid4 can cover 45 kilometres in pure-electric mode – not that there is ever a need to do that in our region.

Size and shortcomings

The Peugeot is almost as quick as a Volkswagen Golf GTI, but its hefty girth means it doesn’t corner with the same grip. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

One of the penalties of having to tote around a bulky battery pack is that the 3008 Hybrid4 tips the scales at a lardy 1,833 kilograms. In addition, luggage capacity shrinks from the conventional 3008’s 520 litres to 395 litres. Be that as it may, it still stacks up as a practical, user-friendly everyday runabout.

The Peugeot is a refined and enjoyable companion, with the elegantly trimmed cabin adding to its polished ambience. The 3008’s ergonomics are by no means perfect, though, as the tiny PlayStation-esque steering wheel is nice to hold, but it manages to obscure most of the instrument cluster. The infotainment screen is also rather small and not particularly intuitive to use.

Another gripe is the labelling on the centre console switches is hard to discern (especially when it’s dark), while the volume knob for the audio system is black, which makes it impossible to see at night.

Smooth and sophisticated

The cabin is elegant and the tiny steering wheel is nice to hold, but obscures most of the instrument cluster. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Get past these shortcomings, and the 3008 Hybrid4’s strengths begin to shine through. As alluded to earlier, there’s a mountain of effortless torque from the petrol-electric power train, and it’s complemented by a supple-riding chassis that all but cancels out speed humps and road-surface imperfections.

The Peugeot is almost as quick as a Volkswagen Golf GTI in a straight line, but its hefty girth and lofty stance means it doesn’t corner with the same grip or tautness. This isn’t a chariot you should be flinging through corners at warp speeds.

The range-topping GT Hybrid4 comes standard with a 20-centimetre infotainment screen, LED headlights, hands-free tailgate open, park assist system with 360-degree view, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, premium 10-speaker audio, dual-zone A/C, panoramic roof, adaptive cruise control and six airbags.

The catch is that the 3008 GT Hybrid4 costs an eye-watering Dh199,900. At this price, it’s hard to argue a strong case for the Peugeot when the same spend gets you into an entry-level Mercedes GLC or BMW X1. Nevertheless, there will always be those who appreciate vive la difference.