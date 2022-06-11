UAE sets out vision for space travel to be shared with the world

The UAE set out its vision for space travel to be shared with the world after leading its first session of a long-standing UN gathering.

The Emirates was recently selected to lead the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space, with Omran Sharaf, the Emirati engineer who guided its successful Mars mission, serving as its director for 2022 and next year.

At the 65th session of the meeting, which concluded in Vienna, Austria, on Friday, Mr Sharaf stressed the need for the international community to join to develop strategies for the long-term sustainability of space projects.

In his inaugural speech, he spoke of the UN body's central role in regulating safety in space.

Mr Sharaf welcomed Angola, Bangladesh, Panama, Slovenia and Kuwait to the committee, which now has 100 members, as well as the International Institute for the Unification of Private Law, the Square Kilometre Array Observatory and the Lunar Open Corporation, which have been granted observer status.

Mr Sharaf previously represented the UAE on the outer space committee and on the International Committee on Global Navigation Satellite Systems.

The peaceful uses committee has been in operation since 1959 and is one of the largest at the UN. It plays an important role, encouraging international co-operation and recommending laws and policies that support space exploration.

Members approved the draft report of the Working Group on Space and Global Health.

Expand Autoplay Nora Al Matrooshi (left) UAE's first female astronaut, and Mohammed Al Mulla (third to right) completed training on the T-6A aircrafts. Now, they begin training on the T-38 Talon, supersonic jets that help prepare astronauts for spaceflight. Here, they are pictured with their Nasa colleagues, who are also in training. Photo: Anil Menon Instagram

The UAE was praised for its “positive and moderating role” in bringing together different opinions of members, state news agency Wam reported.

Salem Al Qubaisi, Director of the UAE Space Agency, delivered a speech on behalf of the Emirati delegation in which he outlined the UAE's commitment to equal international access to outer space.

He said the Emirates aimed to encourage private sector support for space and attract local and international investment to develop its plans for the future.

The UAE became the first Arab country to journey to Mars with the Hope probe in February 2021.

The craft beams back data from its orbit of the Red Planet.

The UAE's space programme is continuing to broaden its horizons, with sights set on landing a rover on the Moon in October and further astronaut missions planned.