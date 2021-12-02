UAE Federal Supreme Council meets in Hatta after stunning Golden Jubilee show

Meeting took place at the palace of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed, Ruler of Dubai

Dec 2, 2021

The UAE's Federal Supreme Council met in Hatta on Thursday, chaired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The meeting was held at the palace of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed, Ruler of Dubai and came as the UAE marked its Golden Jubilee.

It was also attended by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces; Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah; Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain; Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah; Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman.

The seven expressed their pride at celebrating the UAE's Golden Jubilee and sent their best wishes to President Sheikh Khalifa.

They thanked frontline workers, the Armed Forces and saluted the country's martyrs.

Looking ahead, the seven said the leadership would continue to drive progress and prosperity and underlined the importance of a sustainable economy and helping to achieve peace, stability and further development in the region.

The UAE's Golden Jubilee celebrations - in pictures

Image 1 of 9

The 50th National Day show in Hatta featured technology that recreated famous figures of the past, including a hologram of the seven leaders who formed the UAE. All photos: Dubai Media Office

Updated: December 2nd 2021, 7:06 PM
