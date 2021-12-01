Turkish president calls Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to congratulate UAE on anniversary

Leaders discuss ways to work collaboratively to develop their nations

Dec 1, 2021

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the prospects of accelerating relations across fields of common interest that drive development in their nations.

Sheikh Mohamed received a call from the Turkish leader, who congratulated him on the UAE's 50th Anniversary, wishing the Emirates continued progress and prosperity.

Sheikh Mohamed thanked Mr Erdogan for his sincere congratulations, and wished Turkey continued progress, prosperity and stability.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, is welcomed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Presidential Complex in Ankara. Photo: Mohamed Al Hammadi / Ministry of Presidential Affairs

Updated: December 1st 2021, 9:45 PM
Sheikh Mohamed bin ZayedRecep Tayyip ErdoganUAEUAE At 50
