Turkish president calls Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to congratulate UAE on anniversary

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the prospects of accelerating relations across fields of common interest that drive development in their nations.

Sheikh Mohamed received a call from the Turkish leader, who congratulated him on the UAE's 50th Anniversary, wishing the Emirates continued progress and prosperity.

Sheikh Mohamed thanked Mr Erdogan for his sincere congratulations, and wished Turkey continued progress, prosperity and stability.