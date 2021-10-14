13 key moments in the UAE's history - in pictures

We are less than 50 days away from December 2 – the date when we will celebrate the 50th anniversary of UAE's foundation.

As the country enters its sixth decade, we look back at just some of the many memorable moments in its history.

It is a story of achievement and progress, but it is one also marked by the sometimes-sobering responsibilities that come with life on the international stage.

So we celebrate winning gold at the Athens Olympics and reaching the finals of the 1990 World Cup, but mourn the 2004 passing of Sheikh Zayed, the Founding Father. At the Wahat Al Karama memorial we also reflect upon the sacrifices of those who served.

In these 50 years, the UAE has transformed from a country some would struggle to place on a map to an international destination of choice, thanks to landmarks like the Burj Khalifa – the world’s tallest building – and Emirates, one of the world’s favourite airlines.

With 50 days to go, here is a gallery of what has been, with the promise of much more to come.