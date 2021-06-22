Indian airports set up rapid PCR testing booths ahead of surge of travellers to Dubai

Many airports in India are setting up rapid PCR testing booths to help handle a surge of travellers to Dubai when flights to the emirate resume on Wednesday.

The rapid testing booths can return results in four hours.

All travellers from India to Dubai must test negative for Covid-19 before their flight.

Some international airports already have PCR testing booths for passengers and more are being set up, including at airports in Kerala.

Dubai will allow fully vaccinated residents to travel from India to the emirate from June 23. Passengers must hold a valid residency visa and have received two doses of a UAE-approved vaccine.

The Covishield vaccine, widely used in India, is accepted for travel to Dubai, health officials said.

Travellers will need to present a negative result from a Covid-19 test taken within 48 hours of departure, and have a rapid PCR test four hours before their flight.

Here is a list of major airports in India that offer rapid PCR tests:

Mumbai International Airport: The test costs Dh90 (4,500 Indian rupees) with results given within two hours. Tests can be booked online.

Delhi International Airport: The test costs Dh39 and results are given within four to six hours. Passengers are advised to book an appointment four to six hours before departure.

Bengaluru International Airport: Test results are available in less than 15 minutes. There are two testing units, while passengers can also be tested at Aster Airport Medical Centre.

Kolkata International Airport: Test results are available within eight hours and cost Dh74. Unlike other airports, passengers can only be tested between 10am and 6pm and need to collect their results from the testing centre.

Kochi International Airport: Passengers can get their test result within 24 hours. The cost is Dh84.

Ahmedabad International Airport: The testing centre at the airport offers RT-Lamp (reverse transcription loop-mediated isothermal amplification) tests, which are the equivalent of a rapid PCR test. The results are given in 30 minutes and the test costs Dh223.

Of 34 international airports in India, a third operate flights to Dubai.

International airports in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode, cities in Kerala, also offer rapid PCR tests.

The airports will also outsource testing to private healthcare providers for quick results, Indian media reported.

Updated: June 22, 2021 12:27 PM

