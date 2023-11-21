RTA begins installing solar panels at Dubai Metro depots

The Roads and Transport Authority is installing solar energy panels at Dubai Metro’s Jebel Ali and Al Qusais depots as well as the tram depot at Al Sufouh.

Set to be completed in the first quarter of 2024, it is hoped the authority’s project will produce a total of 9.959 megawatts of solar power. It comes as part of the Dubai Government’s Shams Dubai initiative and the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy.

The project will also contribute to the authority’s plan for net-zero emissions public transport by 2050, as it seeks to decarbonise all taxis, limousines and public buses while designing its buildings with near-zero energy consumption.

Last year, the Roads and Transport Authority announced annual savings of Dh86 million by adopting green policies.

Installing solar panels at two Dubai Metro depots will contribute to the plan for net-zero emissions public transport by 2050. Dubai Media Office

In a bid to reduce electricity, water and fuel consumption, 36 energy and green economy initiatives were implemented.

The UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategic Initiative, a Dh600 billion plan to invest in clean and renewable energy sources, was announced in 2021. The UAE was also the first Gulf country to commit to net-zero emissions by 2050.

In March, the UAE government and seven emirates signed the Net Zero 2050 Charter. It includes a commitment to enact and monitor measures to mitigate the effects of climate change on biodiversity, the environment, biosecurity and public health.

The charter provides for the development of action plans, policies and strategies for climate action.

It relies on monitoring greenhouse gas emissions in each of the seven emirates, as well as identifying the activities generating those emissions.