Net Zero 2050 Charter signing shows UAE-wide commitment to stopping climate change

The signing of the Net Zero 2050 Charter by the UAE government and seven emirates underlines the country's commitment to reducing carbon emissions by 2050, a government official has said.

In 2021, the UAE unveiled its Net Zero 2050 Strategic Initiative, a Dh600 billion plan to invest in clean and renewable energy sources over the next three decades.

It was the first Gulf country to commit to net-zero emissions by 2050.

The charter, signed on the sidelines of Monday's cabinet meeting, supports the objectives of the UAE's National Net Zero by 2050 pathway that was unveiled at Cop27.

Included in the charter is a commitment from the governments of the seven emirates to enact and monitor initiatives and measures to mitigate the effects of climate change on biodiversity, the environment, biosecurity and public health.

The charter provides for the development of action plans, policies and strategies for climate action. It relies on measuring and monitoring greenhouse gas emissions in each of the seven emirates, in addition to identifying the activities and procedures that generate those emissions.

“With the UAE hosting Cop28 later this year and in line with the Year of Sustainability, we are adopting innovative solutions and the latest available technologies in the actual implementation of the initiative,” said Mariam Al Mheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, who signed the charter along with representatives from each of the seven emirates.

“With the signing of the UAE Governments Net Zero 2050 Charter, we are working hard to realise the country’s goals towards achieving net zero by 2050, and we are committed to moving forward in taking the necessary measures to contribute to global climate action in order to ensure a more sustainable future.”

Saif Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, said: “This charter represents a milestone commitment to consolidating the efforts of all local and federal stakeholders to advance government climate action in the UAE.

“This is not the beginning, but a continuation of our nation’s impactful efforts, regionally and globally, to tackling climate change, which is increasingly becoming a major obstacle to economic and social development around the world.”