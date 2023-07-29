Partial road closure on main road into Abu Dhabi

A section of one of Abu Dhabi's busiest roads will be partly closed until Monday, July 31.

The three right lanes of the Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Road (E10) will be closed until 6am on Monday, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in Abu Dhabi said.

The lane closures will run from just past the Sheikh Zayed Bridge and end just beyond Al Raha Mall, heading towards Dubai.

The closed lanes will be those in the direction of Al Shahama and Dubai, according to the map shared by the ITC on its Twitter page.