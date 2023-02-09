Abu Dhabi connects islands with 11km bridge

A 11km bridge project that connects Al Reem Island, Umm Yifenah Island and Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street in Abu Dhabi opened to traffic on Thursday.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, a member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, opened the bridge, said Abu Dhabi Media Office.

The project has seven bridges, including two that run over water for 3.8km. The six-lane highway, built by Aldar in partnership with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, can accommodate 6,000 vehicles an hour in each direction.

It also includes pedestrian and cycle paths.

To preserve the natural environment in the area surrounding the project, the developers used precast concrete elements and arch-shaped causeways to ensure water flow and minimise adverse impact on mangrove wetlands, said officials.

The arched causeway also maintains navigation channels for boats and allows fish and other marine animals to pass freely. Mangrove trees were also planted on nearby Jubail Island.

Aldar sourced 85 per cent of materials locally, as part of its commitment to adding value to the local economy.

The bridge is the first phase of the Mid Island Parkway project that is currently under design. It will ultimately link Al Reem Island and Saadiyat Island, Al Raha Beach and Khalifa City.

This network is planned for completion by 2028 and is designed to include cycle tracks and walking trails and incorporate sustainable landscapes.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and chairman of Aldar; Saif Saeed Ghobash, secretary general of the Executive Council; and Talal Al Dhiyebi, group chief executive of Aldar, were also present at the opening ceremony.