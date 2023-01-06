Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed visits Liwa International Festival

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, has visited Liwa International Festival 2023.

He was joined by Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan for the visit and they praised the organisers’ work in creating a unique and exciting event that celebrates UAE heritage and is also a key driver of regional tourism.

They were accompanied by Mohamed Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi; Faris Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, and Saif Ghobash, Secretary General of the Executive Council.

Liwa International Festival offers falconry, horse and camel competitions, as well as drag racing and car races to the top of Moreeb Dune — one of the world’s highest sand dunes.

The event, which will run until January 8, has been expanded to include Liwa Village — a new area featuring family entertainment, retail outlets, music performances and international dining experiences.

The event is organised by Liwa Sports Club, in partnership with the DCT — Abu Dhabi.