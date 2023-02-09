Aldar Properties' full-year profit jumps 27% on revenue boost

Aldar Properties, Abu Dhabi’s biggest listed developer, reported a 27 per cent surge in its full-year profit on the back of higher revenue and rental income.

Net profit attributable to owners of the company for the 12-month period to the end of December climbed to Dh2.9 billion ($789 million), compared with Dh2.3 billion during the same period in the previous year, Aldar said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Revenue and rental income for the period rose about 31 per cent annually to Dh11.2 billion.

More to follow …