Abu Dhabi opens new bridge and roads in Al Reef area

Abu Dhabi has opened a new bridge and connecting roads in the Al Reef area of the city.

The bridge crosses the E11 motorway – Sheikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Road – at Al Kouwthar Street, or the E12, which connects Al Falah with Yas Island.

The new access allows traffic to travel from the E11 to Yas Island and the E10, or Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street.

The new roads also connect the Al Reef residential area with the E11 and E12 roads.

Opening of New Bridge and Roads in Al Reef Area - Abu Dhabi pic.twitter.com/rekzpQXQtA — "ITC" مركز النقل المتكامل (@ITCAbuDhabi) May 19, 2023

Abu Dhabi on Monday unveiled a new traffic alert system for its highways.

The system will flash blue and red together to warn drivers of traffic incidents, while a yellow light will warn drivers of bad weather, such as fog, rain or dust storms.

The emirate also introduced minimum speed limits for the first and second left-hand lanes of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Road.

Motorists who travel below 120pkh will be fined Dh400.