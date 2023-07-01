Emirates flight from St Petersburg returns to gate after smoke detected

An Emirates airline flight from St Petersburg to Dubai on Friday night returned to its gate after smoke was detected on board.

Flight EK176, which was due to depart at 11.15pm local time, returned to the stand and local fire services were called to inspect the issue that was reported by the crew.

“Flight EK176 from St Petersburg to Dubai on 30 June 2023 returned to the stand due to reports of smoke being detected during pushback for departure," an Emirates spokesperson said.

"As a precaution, all passengers and crew were disembarked while the aircraft was attended by local authorities and fire services."

Read More Gulf airlines boost capacity at UK's Birmingham airport as A380 flies back in

The Boeing 777 aircraft was checked and cleared to depart several hours later, just after 5am, according to flight tracker website Flightradar24.

"Passengers were reboarded after inspections were completed and the aircraft departed with a delay," the spokesperson said.

"We apologise for the inconvenience. The safety of our passengers and cabin crew is of utmost importance and it will not be compromised.”

Flightradar24 says the flight is expected to land at Dubai International Airport at 11.23am.