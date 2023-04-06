Emiratis in Dubai can park for free near their homes under new programme

Emiratis in Dubai can park free of charge near their homes under a new programme introduced by the emirate's transport authority.

Citizens can apply for up to five permits to use in public parking areas within 500 metres of their address.

Applications can be made on the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority website.

The permit is valid for one year and is renewable.

“For Emirati citizens: You can obtain a permit for paid public parking areas around your place of residence in Dubai (within 500 metres) free of charge, by applying to the RTA's website,” the authority wrote on Twitter.

The number of permits granted is determined by on the size of the applicant's residence.

Those with a one-bedroom property and a hall or a studio will receive two permits, while those with two bedrooms and a hall will receive three permits. Those with three bedrooms and a hall will receive four permits.

Emiratis living in a villa or four-bedroom flat can get up to five permits.

The vehicle must be owned by the permit holder or a member of their immediate family.

“The permit is issued for citizens residing in residential areas surrounding the paid parking spaces,” RTA said on their website.

Emiratis can also apply by visiting customer service centres across Dubai.

Required documents

— Copy of the passport or Emirates ID

— Copy of a document showing ownership of the house or a valid tenancy agreement approved by Ejari

— Copy of the valid ownership documents for the vehicle in the name of the owner of the house or the tenant or an immediate family member

If the application has been approved, the permit will be sent via email.

Parking permits for residents

Seasonal parking permits are available for all residents, companies and government entities.

The RTA website states that a subscription to a general permit that allows the holder to park in public parking (Zones A, B, C and D) costs Dh500 for 30 days and up to Dh4,500 for one year.

The permit is not valid in parking lots with codes not specified in the permit, such as parking lots located in Dubai Silicon Oasis, JLT, Tecom, and Dubai Healthcare City.