RTA to build Dubai rest spots for delivery riders

UAE businesses asked to submit bids to construct rest areas in three locations

Delivery motorcyclists in Dubai, who will soon be able to pull up at designated roadside areas. Pawan Singh / The National
Anjana Sankar
Mar 05, 2023
Dubai’s delivery riders will soon have designated resting areas.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has issued a tender for the construction of three integrated rest stops in the emirate.

The stations will be on Sheikh Zayed Road near the Festival Plaza at Jebel Ali Village, at Port Saeed next to Al Muraqabat Street 22, and at Ras Al Khor Industrial Area 2 near Al Manama Street.

The aim is to provide basic services for riders such as maintenance, refuelling, rest areas and restaurants.

The RTA will provide educational material about public safety and quality regulation at these sites, it said in a statement.

The project is in line with RTA’s efforts to regulate and enhance the safety of the delivery business, which has boomed in the past few years.

The RTA said there were 2,891 delivery service companies in Dubai as of December, an increase of 48.3% compared to 2021. In addition, there are more than 36 online delivery companies operating through smart platforms and applications.

A sharp rise in accidents involving delivery motorcyclists in recent years has prompted authorities to launch a string of initiatives such as issuing professional rider certificates, service excellence awards and workshops to educate drivers on traffic laws.

Updated: March 05, 2023, 12:07 PM
