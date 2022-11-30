Free parking in UAE for National Day holidays

Public parking will be free across the Emirates during the National Day holidays.

In Dubai, all public parking will be free of charge from Thursday, December 1 to December 3, 2022, but this does not apply to multi-storey parkings, said the emirate's Roads and Transport Authority.

The fees will be reactivated on Monday, December 5.

Abu Dhabi's Integrated Transport Centre said parking fees will be free from Thursday, December 1, until 7:59am on Monday, December 5.

Darb toll gate system will also be free of charge during the holiday, starting from Thursday, December 1, and will be reactivated on Monday, December 5, during regular peak hours from 7am to 9am and from 5pm to 7pm.

The authority said public bus services will operate as usual, in line with regular weekend and holiday timetables.

Parking fees at the Musaffah M-18 lorry park will also be free during the holiday.

ITC urged drivers to avoid parking in prohibited areas and not to block traffic. Motorists have been advised to avoid parking in residential parking spaces from 9pm until 8am.

Services remain operational at itc.gov.ae. Customers can also call the Service Support Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on 800 850 or the Taxi Call Centre on 600 535 353.

In Sharjah, the municipality has announced free parking in most areas of the emirate from Thursday, December 1, until Saturday, December 3.

The UAE's private and public-sector workers have been given three days of public holidays to mark Commemoration Day and the country's 51st National Day.