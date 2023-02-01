Dubai Airports seeks Emirati frontline heroes to join fire service

Dubai Airports is on a drive to recruit "young, ambitious, and dynamic" Emiratis to become frontline heroes and join its fire services training programme.

The airport authority, which owns and operates Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC), says working with one of the largest airport fire services departments in the world "offers a variety of exciting challenges and a work experience where no two days are the same".

Dubai Airports released a video showing the training and main duties in the programme, which involves English language training, provided in partnership with the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT), followed by an intensive firefighting training programme, provided through International Fire Training Centre-Serco at DWC.

The fire department at each location is equipped with a fleet of vehicles armed with the latest aircraft firefighting technologies and safety controls, domestic vehicles, a mobile incident command vehicle to monitor incidents, water tankers and rescue stair vehicles.

Majed Al Joker, chief operating officer for Dubai Airports, said firefighters at both sites ensure "the safety and wellbeing of millions of passengers who use our airports every year”.

“We are looking for young motivated, self-confident and driven Emiratis to help us protect the ‘Gateway to Dubai’," he said.

"Young people today are attracted to careers where they can make a tangible difference to Dubai and its long-term development agenda."

UAE citizens can apply to join the Dubai Airports’ fire services training programme through the careers page on its website.