Pointe station on Palm Monorail open in time for Mayyas gig

The Pointe station on the Palm Monorail has opened to passengers in time for a major music festival this weekend.

The new station will offer direct access to the retail and restaurant hub on the man-made island.

Fans of America’s Got Talent winners Mayyas could be some of the first passengers to use the new station when the Lebanese act performs on Friday to celebrate the second anniversary of The Palm Fountain.

The dance troupe will perform live with a backdrop of synchronised fountain shows, five of which will be debuted at the festival, during a three day music festival also featuring regional artists Massar Egbari, Adonis and Jadal, as well as Emirati singer-songwriter Abri.

It is 13 years since The Palm Monorail was first inaugurated, and now connects key landmarks from the Palm Jumeirah Gateway Station to the Golden Mile Galleria, Al Ittihad Park, Nakheel Mall and ending at the Atlantis Aquaventure station.

Now the line will also connect with The Pointe, a key tourist hub of restaurants, entertainment and a cinema.

Stretching across 5.5 km, the monorail line is the only public transportation system on Palm Jumeirah for residents, visitors and tourists.

Single trips cost Dh10 with a return ticket priced at Dh15.

Mayyas in action: in pictures