Al Qudra road works in Dubai to disrupt traffic for three weeks

Development work on Dubai's Al Qudra Road, which links several communities in the area, is expected to disrupt traffic for the next three weeks.

The Roads and Transport Authority said a roundabout would be removed and diversions set up.

The project will affect traffic at the intersection of Al Qudra Road and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Street.

Three lanes in both directions will continue to operate, the authority said on Twitter.

Exits and entrances to Arabian Ranches and Studio City will remain open, it said.

#حالة_الطرق: تأخير متوقع على الدوار القائم على تقاطع شارع القدرة مع شارع الشيخ زايد بن حمدان لمدة 3 أسابيع وذلك بسبب أعمال الطرق القائمة على شارع القدرة وذلك لتسهيل تنقّلكم وتوفير راحتكم.

— RTA (@rta_dubai) October 8, 2022

“Kindly leave early, drive cautiously and follow the direction signage to reach your destination,” the authority said on Twitter.

The road connects a polo and equestrian club, golf clubs and several districts, including Sustainable City and Mudon.

Al Qudra has more than 80 kilometres of cycle tracks and fitness enthusiasts visit the area from the early hours until late at night.

